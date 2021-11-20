US considers Africa ‘geopolitical power’

ABUJA, Nov 19: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that the United States considers Africa a "major geopolitical power" where it can deliver tangible benefits, seeking to boost US influence as rival China invests heavily.

Days before China holds a major meeting on Africa in Senegal, where Blinken heads later Friday, the top US diplomat said President Joe Biden plans to convene a summit of African leaders. In an address at the headquarters of the West African bloc ECOWAS in Abuja, Blinken made no explicit mention of China but said he knew Africans have been "wary of the strings" that often come with foreign engagement.

"I want to be clear -- the United States doesn't want to limit your partnerships with other countries," Blinken said. "We don't want to make you choose. We want to give you choices. "Our approach will be sustainable, transparent and values-driven," he said.

He said that other nations' infrastructure deals can be "opaque, coercive, burden countries with unmanageable debt, are environmentally destructive and don't always benefit the people who actually live there." "We will do things differently," he said.

He said the Biden administration "firmly believes that it's time to stop treating Africa as a subject of geopolitics -- and start treating it as the major geopolitical player it has become." He acknowledged reasons for cynicism, saying that Africans too often "have been treated as junior partners -- or worse -- rather than equal ones".

"And we're sensitive to centuries of colonialism, slavery, and exploitation that lead to painful legacies that endure today." Blinken, whose three-nation trip also included Kenya, promised cooperation on areas including fighting Covid-19 and climate change.

Biden -- who next month holds a virtual summit of democracies -- has vowed a new commitment not only to Africa but to democracy after perceptions that his predecessor Donald Trump was not focused on either.

A day after meeting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Blinken met with religious and civil society leaders as part of an effort to move beyond dealings just with governments in Africa.

He praised grassroots efforts to defuse religious tensions, two days after he reversed the Trump administration's decision, encouraged by evangelical Christians, to put Nigeria on a blacklist on religious freedom. -AFP







