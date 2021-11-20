Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 1:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UK bans Hamas as ‘terrorist organisation’

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

LONDON, Nov 19: Britain's interior minister Priti Patel on Friday said she had banned the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a move that brings the UK's stance on Gaza's rulers in line with the United States and the European Union.
Home Secretary Priti Patel will push for the change in parliament next week, seeking to bring Britain into line with the United States, which designated Hamas a terror group in 1995, and the European Union.
Patel argued an outright ban under the Terrorism Act 2000 was necessary because it was not possible to distinguish between Hamas' political and military wing.
The al-Qassam Brigades military wing of the Islamist movement that rules the Gaza Strip has been banned in Britain since March 2001.
"Hamas has significant terrorist capability, including access to extensive and sophisticated weaponry, as well as terrorist facilities," she tweeted.
"That is why today I have acted to proscribe Hamas in its entirety."
Patel, who is on a trip to Washington, called Hamas "fundamentally and rabidly anti-Semitic", adding that proscription was required to protect the Jewish community.
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett applauded the news, calling Hamas "a radical Islamic group that targets innocent Israelis and seeks Israel's destruction".
"I welcome the UK's intention to declare Hamas a terrorist organisation in its entirety -- because that's exactly what it is," he wrote on Twitter.
Foreign minister Yair Lapid said the move was a result of "joint efforts" between the British and Israeli governments.
If successful, flying Hamas' flag, arranging to meet its members or wearing clothing supporting the group will be outlawed.
Politically, it could force Britain's Labour party to take a position on Hamas, given strong pro-Palestinian support on the hard left of the main opposition party.
Former leader Jeremy Corbyn in 2016 said he regretted once calling members of Hamas and Hezbollah "friends" during a meeting at the British parliament.
Veteran socialist Corbyn, who said he was attempting "inclusive" language to encourage talks about the peace process, resigned after Labour's 2019 election drubbing.
Under his leadership, opponents alleged anti-Semitism went unchecked and even flourished, forcing Jewish members and lawmakers to leave the party in droves.
Earlier this month, a man appeared in court for wearing T-shirts supporting Hamas' military wing and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which was banned in Britain in 2005.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kashmir shut down after two 'civilians' reburied
Russia, China warplanes enter South Korean defence zone
Biden hits 79 as potential successors watch from wings
Russia accuses US of meddling over proposal to stop Putin recognition in 2024
Austria to impose lockdown for all, mandatory jabs in EU first
US Senators move to block $650m arms sale to Saudi Arabia
US considers Africa ‘geopolitical power’
UK bans Hamas as ‘terrorist organisation’


Latest News
At least 30 dead or missing in India floods
Five buses vandalised in Science Lab demanding half fare
Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first
Police foil BNP's hunger strike in Khulna
Hakimpur Press Club gets new committee
Kim Kardashian and Leeds aid Afghan female footballers' flight to Britain
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
Mahmudullah blames top-order batting after defeat to Pakistan
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Most Read News
124 held in anti-drug drives in city
Six killed in Gaibandha road accident
Two killed as truck hits van in Dinajpur
BGB arrests two smugglers with gold bars
2 arrested with counterfeit notes in Ctg
Another victim dies, death toll now five
US mulls diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
EU reviews Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use
Prosecutors seek 4 years in prison for wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft