Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 1:58 PM
Japan plans $9b defence spending amid China threat

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

TOKYO, Nov 19: Japan plans record defence spending in an extra budget expected to be announced along with an economic stimulus package on Friday, media reported, as former premier Shinzo Abe called for a "new level" of defence cooperation with ally Australia.
The developments come as Japan and Western allies including the United States, Britain and Australia respond to increased Chinese militarisation in Asia-Pacific. Japan plans to allocate at least 770 billion yen (S$9.14 billion) for defence in a supplementary budget that will form a part of the economic stimulus package to be finalised on Friday, Kyodo News reported.
That amount - the most for defence in a supplementary budget - would dwarf the 430 billion yen earmarked in an extra budget in fiscal 2019, and would include outlays for missiles and patrol aircraft, and for strengthening defence capabilities near the southwestern islands, Kyodo said.
Japan has long committed to keeping its military budgets within 1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), a number that has eased concern at home and abroad about any revival of the militarism that led it into World War Two.    -AFP


