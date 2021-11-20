Video
Saturday, 20 November, 2021
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, Nov 19: Principal Afzal Khan Advocate, a renowned leader of District Unit of Awami League and father of lawmaker from a reserved seat Anjum Sultana Sima, died of old-age complications at a private hospital in Dhaka at 2:30pm on Tuesday. He was 82.
His fist namaz-e-janaza was held on Thakurpara Khan Bari Jame Mosque premises in the city at around 11am on Wednesday.
His second namaz-e-janaza was held on Cumilla Town Hall Field after Johar prayer.
He left behind his wife, three sons, one daughter, and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.


