CUMILLA, Nov 19: Principal Afzal Khan Advocate, a renowned leader of District Unit of Awami League and father of lawmaker from a reserved seat Anjum Sultana Sima, died of old-age complications at a private hospital in Dhaka at 2:30pm on Tuesday. He was 82.

His fist namaz-e-janaza was held on Thakurpara Khan Bari Jame Mosque premises in the city at around 11am on Wednesday.

His second namaz-e-janaza was held on Cumilla Town Hall Field after Johar prayer.

He left behind his wife, three sons, one daughter, and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.


















