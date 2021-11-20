12 get life term in separate cases in 3 dists

A total of 12 people were sentenced to life-term in jail in separate cases in three districts- Barishal, Gaibandha and Sirajganj, in three days.

BARISHAL: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced two persons to life-term of imprisonment for killing a schoolboy in 2013.

Jono Nirapotta Bignokari Aporadh Daman Tribunal Judge ATM Musa delivered the verdict.

The condemned convicts are Sultan Sharif, 45, and Kartick Bhakto, 44, residents of Sundardi Village in Gournadi Upazila of the district. The court also acquitted one person as his guilt was not proven. The acquitted person is Hena Begum.

According to the prosecution, the accused kidnapped Rana Das, 13, an eighth grader, son of Krishna Das of Sundardi Village in Gournadi.

Later, police recovered the body of Rana Das from a ditch in the area on January 18 in 2013 after five days of of his missing.

The deceased's father Krishna Das lodged a case with Gaurnadi Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gaurnadi PS submitted the chargesheet to the court against three persons on October 31 after investigation.

After examining case records and eight witnesses, the tribunal judge handed down the verdict on Thursday.

GAIBANDHA: A court in the district on Thursday has sentenced eight accused including a Jamaat leader to life-term imprisonment until death over the murder of farmer Hasan Ali in Palashbari.

Gaibandha District and Sessions Judge Dilip Kumar Bhowmik handed down the verdict on Thursday afternoon, 22 years after the murder. The convicts are Maulana Nazrul Islam Lebu, Abdur Rouf, Jalal Uddin, Golam Mostafa, Shah Alam, Faruque Mia, Mizanur Rahman and Abu Taleb alias Gawra. All of them hail from Palashbari.

At the same time, each of the accused was fined Tk 1 lakh. Besides, the rest eight accused in the case were acquitted. At that time, 13, out of 16 accused, were present at the court.

Public Prosecutor (PP) Shafiqul Islam Shafique confirmed the matter.

According to the case details, a conflict broke out between Prof Md Abdul and the then upazila chairman and district Jamaat's organising secretary Nazrul Islam Lebu sometime in August in 1999 over the recruitment of principal at Palashbari Adarsha Degree College.

Later, Nazrul's followers attacked on Abdul over the incident.

At that time, farmer Hasan Ali from the nearby Suigram Village came forward to save Abdul, but was severely injured in the incident.

Injured Hasan Ali rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while underwent treatment on August 22, 1999.

Later, Abul Kashem, elder brother of Hasan Ali, filed a case against 16 people on August 24, 1999. After a lengthy investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court on May 31, 2000. Testimony ended on March 3, 2021. At that time, the judge fixed November 18 for handing down the verdict.

SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced two persons to life-term in jail in separate cases.

A court here convicted a man and sentenced him to life-term of imprisonment for killing his father-in-law in Kazipur Upazila of the district in 2012.

Sirajganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Begum Salma Khatun pronounced the verdict at noon.

The condemned convict is Abu Bakkar, 34, son of late Moqbul Hossain, a resident of Kunkunia Village in Kazipur Upazila of the district. The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Abu Bakkar strangled his father-in-law Solaiman Hossain on March 20, 2012.

Police recovered the body from a maize field on the same day. The deceased's brother Sahar Uddin lodged a murder case accusing some unidentified persons with Kazipur PS in this connection.

After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court against Abu Bakkar as the only accused.

Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Tuesday noon. Additional PP Advocate Waaz Karani Locket confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, another court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail in a drug case.

Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir pronounced the verdict at noon.

The convict is Masud Rana, 32, son of late Hiru Sheikh, a resident of Soyagobinda Pashchimpara Moholla under Sirajganj Municipality.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, police arrested Masud Rana along with 27 grams of heroin from Soyagobinda Rice Mill area on April 24, 2018.





