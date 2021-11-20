100 detained on different charges in six districts

A total of 100 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in six districts- Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar, Tangail, Moulvibazar, Chattogram and Sylhet, in four days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 91 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in four days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, detained 42 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday.

Among the arrestees, 23 had arrest warrant, 17 were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, detained 30 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Of the arrestees, 15 had arrest warrant against them while 13 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

Several cases are pending with different police stations against the arrested persons.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested were sent to jail following the court orders, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 19 people on different charges in the city.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrant, five were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

COX'S BAZAR: Three people were arrested on different charges in Ukhiya and Chakaria upazilas of the district in three days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two people along with a firearm in Ukhiya Upazila early Thursday.

The arrested persons are Md Saiful Islam Bappi, 22, son of Mohammad Ali, and Md Salam, 43, son of late Rashid Ahmed, residents of Chowdhury Para Village under Haldia Palang Union in the upazila.

Senior Assistant Director of RAB (Media) Md Abu Salam Chowdhury said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Rumkha Hazir Para area at around 4am, and arrested the duo along with a locally made firearm and explosives.

The arrested have been involved in arms dealing in the area for long.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Ukhiya Police Station (PS), they were handed over to police, the RAB official added.

Earlier, a man has been arrested for allegedly recording a video at a women's toilet in a market in Chakaria Upazila of the district.

Police arrested him receiving a phone call through national emergency helpline 999.

Detained Ruhul Amin, 24, is a resident of Shyampur area under Homna Upazila in Cumilla District.

A press release sent by 999 media cell on Tuesday said that an unknown caller called the Emergency Helpline Service and informed that he (caller) and his wife went to buy shoes at Apex showroom in the market. At one point, his wife entered the toilet. Just before her entry, an employee left his Android mobile phone activating the video in the toilet in the name of cleaning it. The woman saw it and informed her husband.

Instantly, the National Emergency Helpline contacted the Chakaria PS and sought an intervention in this regard.

Being informed, a team from the PS rushed to the market, found the couple and detained the man.

Confirming the matter, Sub-Inspector (SI) of the PS Mosarraf Hossain said the accused would be handed over to a mobile court for legal action.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police arrested three robbers while preparing to commit robbery in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Mahabubur Rahman Babu, 35, of Kurigram, Mozammal, 22, of Shariatpur, and Hridoy, 20, of Narsingdi.

Police sources said on information that a group of robbers preparing to commit a robbery in Dheruya area, the law enforcers conducted a drive there at night and barricaded them from two sides.

Sensing the matter beforehand, two or three members of the group managed to escape from the scene and the rest three were arrested.

During the drive, law enforcers also recovered a microbus, machetes and sharp weapons from their possessions.

After filing of a case with Mirzapur PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order asking for 10 days of remand.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mirzapur PS Mohammad Rizaul Haque confirmed the matter.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested a fugitive criminal in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Karim Mia, 40, son of Abdul Hafiz Mia, a resident of Katabil area under Madhabpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Karim Mia was absconding in three separate robbery cases.

On information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Mohadev Basar and SI Sirajul Islam conducted a drive in Kurma Tea Garden area at around 10pm and arrested Karim Mia.

However, the arrested was sent to jail on Thursday morning following a court order.

Kamalganj PS SI Mohadev Basar confirmed the matter.

CHATTOGRAM: A man was arrested on Tuesday on charge of raping a girl in Chandgaon area under Sitakunda PS in the district about four months back.

The arrested person is Md Ibrahim.

Senior Assistant Director (Media) of RAB Nurul Absar said four people Khokan, Ibrahim, Sagor and Munna allegedly raped the girl confining her in July 15 last.

The victim's father filled a case with Sitakunda PS in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force arrested Md Ibrahim from Tekerbazar Poll area under the PS on Tuesday.

However, the arrested man was handed over to police, the RAB official added.

SYLHET: Police have detained a man for allegedly raping a young woman in Kotwali PS area in the city after receiving a phone call through national emergency helpline 999.

Detained Jahangir Ahmed, 36, is a resident of Khalpar area under Jalalabad PS in the city.

A press release, sent by 999 media cell, said female friend of the woman made a call to the emergency helpline service on Tuesday afternoon and informed that the man were raping the woman confining her in a hotel room in Hasan Market area.

However, the national emergency helpline 999 contacted Kotwali PS and sought an intervention in this regard.

Being informed, a team from the PS went there, rescued the victim and detained the man.



















