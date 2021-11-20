50 villages under erosion threat at Bagmara



The WDB embankment at Bagmara under erosion threat. photo: observer

With this, about 50 villages along banks of these rivers have also been under the erosion threat. Every year during flood, people of these villages pass days in fear of erosion. This situation has been continuing for long.

To protect villages along banks of Fakirni and Barnai rivers from flood, the embankment was raised in 1977. After raising the embankment, villages along banks of Fakirni and Barnai rivers would be protected from flood. Locals were making their communications properly.

Now its 4 km stretch ranging from Pirganj Bazar to Mansinghapur has lost existence. The villages including Kalikapur in Kotalipara Union, Laobaria, Jangalpara, Mansinghapur, Mohanpur, Jatinganj and Birkoa of Basupara Union, Haalikhali, Bandherhat and Nansor of Nordash Union, Mirpur, Jamalpur and Kumarpur of Sonadanga Union have been under erosion threat.

In Pirganj Bazar, several businessmen, on condition of anonymity, said, for two times, Tk 8 lakh was allocated for repairing the embankment. The allocations were made under repairing and infrastructure project of LGED. But one local union member embezzled the money without repairing; rather he brought both sides of the embankment to show it as repaired.

Head Teacher Rafatullah Pramanik of Birkua Girls School, Dweller Shahadat Hossain of Kalikapur Village, Businessman Bazlur Rashid, fish traders Ayer Ali and Mamunur Rashid said, by Mishuk, CNG and motor bikes, once people would go to Rajshahi via Bhabaniganj Sadar Upazila and Naogaon Sadar District via Prasadpur of Manda. But due to recent erosion, these transports cannot move on the embankment.

In this situation, people have to communicate with Rajshahi and Naogaon Sadar by rounding about 15/20 km of extra path, instead of only 4 km. It is killing their time.

Principal (Acting) Abdur Rouf Liton of Pirganj Technical and BM College alleged, promises were made by MP, chairman and member candidates about repairing and metalizing the embankment. But later they forget after elections, he added.

Chairman of Kachari Kotalipara Union Ayen Uddin said, after being elected chairman, he has applied for about 8-10 times to the ministry concerned for repairing and metalizing the embankment. Every year the embankment gets breached due to water pressure by Fakirni River. To construct protections on both edges of it, necessary allocation was approached for more than one time, but it did not work, he added.

Bagmara Upazila Chairman Anil Kumar Sarkar said, WDB-Rajshahi has been informed for taking necessary measure.















