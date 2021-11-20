13 nabbed, drugs seized in five districts

A total of 13 people including five women have been arrested and a huge volume of drugs recovered in separate drives in five districts- Brahmanbaria, Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Rangamati and Cox's Bazar, in four days.

BRAHMANBARIA: Nine people including five women have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in Sadar, Ashuganj and Kosba upazilas of the district in four days.

Members of District Department Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested two people along with 105 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are: Md Sharif Mia, 28, son of late Raushan Ali of Ulchapara Village, and Md Zahidul Islam Tuhin, 24, son of Md Tajul Islam Bhuiyan of Kandipara Power House Road area in the upazila.

District DNC Assistant Director (AD) Belayet Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Purba Kandipara Alik Telekap area, and arrested the duo along with yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against them with Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station (PS) in this connection, the DNC AD added.

Earlier, DNC members, in separate drives, arrested seven people including a couple along with drugs in Ashuganj and Kosba upazilas of the district on Monday.

DNC members arrested five people including four women along with 5kg of hemp from a bus in Ashuganj Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are: Shibu Barman, 35, son of Gopal Chandra Barman of Nayanpur Village, and Meghna Akhter, 19, daughter of Md Nuru mia of Charua Uttar Para Village in Kosba Upazila of Brahmanbaria; Kamrunnahar, 22, daughter of Md Kamal Hossain of Baiyara Miazi Bari area in Langalkot Upazila, and Chandni Akhter, 20, daughter of Md Fayez Ahmed of Changini Dakshin Para Village in Sadar Dakshin Upazila of Cumilla; and Sumona Akhter, 20, daughter of Md Shahin Mia of Birbagber Purba Para Village under Nager Bazar Union in Belabo Upazila of Narsingdi.

District DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bagair area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, and arrested them from a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Sohag Paribahan'.

DNC members also recovered 5kg of hemp from their possessions at that time.

Members of DNC, in another drive, arrested a couple along with hemp and foreign liquor from their residence in Kosba Upazila.

The arrested persons are Mohammad Al Amin, 28, son of Kashem Prokash A Samad, a resident of Baliahura Village in the upazila, and his wife Nasima, 26.

On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Baliahura area and arrested the couple along with 12kg of hemp and 15 bottl

es of foreign liquor.

The DNC team also recovered Tk 22,100 in cash from their possessions during the drive.

Abul Hashem, another drug dealer, managed to flee the scene after sensing the presence of the law enforcers at that time.

RAJSHAHI: Two people including a policeman were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district in three days.

Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a young man along with 450 yaba tablets and a foreign revolver from Kashiadanga PS area in the city on Thursday.

The arrested person is Azim Ali, 19, son of Md Nazrul, a resident of Uttar Uzirpur Village in Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) sources said on information, a team of DB police conducted a drive in Amin Petrol Pump area under Kashiadanga PS at around 11am, and arrested Azim with the yaba tablets.

The law enforcers also recovered a foreign revolver from his possession during the drive.

The arrested confessed his involvement in drugs and arms peddling during primary interrogation.

After filing two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act and the Arms Act with Kashiadanga PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus in a press release on Thursday confirmed the matter.

Earlier, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, detained an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police along with 400 yaba tablets in Charghat Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Detained Panjab Ali is an ASI posted at Kakonhat Police Investigation Centre in the district.

Yusufpur BOP Company Commander Subedar Joynal Abedin said on information, a team of the BGB personnel stopped biker Panjab in front of the BOP and searched his motorcycle at around 9:30pm.

They, later, recovered a bag full of yaba tablets from the vehicle.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Charghat PS Muhammad Jahangir Alam said the BGB filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS in this connection.

However, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order on Wednesday morning, the OC added.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with foreign liquor in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Sukumar Chandra Mohanta, 45, son of late Subhas Chandra Mohanta, a resident of Poddar Para Village under Chandipur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Sukumar Chandra at night and arrested him along with 32 bottles of foreign liquor.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Parbatipur Model PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Friday morning following a court order.

Parbatipur Model PS OC Imam Jafar confirmed the matter.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 22 litres of local liquor in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Kukuu Marma, 38, son of Angsaining Marma, a resident of Bangalhalia Khangdang Para Village under Chandraghona PS in the upazila.

Chandraghona PS OC Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bangalhalia Cinema Hall area and arrested him along with the liquor.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chandraghona PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Friday, the OC added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: BGB members on Tuesday recovered 50,000 pieces of Burmese yaba worth Tk 1.5 crore from Ukhiya Upazila in the district.

BGB sources said on basis of a tip-off on drugs being smuggled from Myanmar, members of Ghumdhum BOP under BGB's Cox's Bazar Battalion took up strategic position at the 5th Palangkhali UP customs intersection turn of Ukhiya.

At around 7pm, yaba smugglers realizing the presence of the BGB patrol and anticipating the possibility of arrest, started firing at the patrol team. When the patrol team retaliated by firing on the smugglers, they dropped the bags and fled to Myanmar through the dense jungle.

Later from those bags 50,000 Burmese yaba tablets worth about Tk 1.5 crore was recovered.













