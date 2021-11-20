Video
Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 1:57 PM
Countryside Events

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dhamoirhat Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Azahar Ali and former lawmaker Shaheen Monwara Haque providing financial assistance to a helpless woman from Ethnic community at a programme held on Dhamoirhat Govt MM College Field in Naogaon on Thursday. Each of 395 ethnic women received Tk 4,000 at the programme.    photo: observer


The photos show traditional fish fair being held in Nandigram Upazila of Bogura and Kalai Upazila of Joypurhat on Thursday. This type of fair has been organized in these upazilas in the Bengali month of Agrahayan for long as a part of Nabanna Festival. Different species of fish are found in the fair. Relatives, especially sons-in-law, are invited on the occasion.    photoS: observer
