11 shops, 17 houses burnt in 5 dists

A total of 11 shops and 17 houses were gutted by fire in separate incidents in five districts- Laxmipur, Gopalganj, Khulna, Moulvibazar and Natore, recently.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A pharmacy was gutted by fire in Raipur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The incident took place at Rakhalia Bazar in Sonapur Union of the upazila at night.

The affected shop owner is Razib Chowdhury. Local sources said the fire originated from a mosquito coil began at Chowdhury Pharmacy owned by Razib Chowdhury at night.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the flame.

GOPALGANJ: Three shops were gutted by fire in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Boultali Bazar in the upazila at around 8am.

The affected shop owners are Masud Sheikh, Mejba Sarder and Anil Biswas. The affected traders claimed that goods worth about Tk 25 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

General Secretary of Boultali Bazar Committee Russel Daria said the fire began from a shop owned by Masud Sheikh at around 8am and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in, and doused the blaze after about an hour of frantic effort.

KOYRA, KHULNA: A motorcycle parts shop was gutted by fire in Koyra Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The incident took place in the old bus stand area of the upazila sadar at around 9:30pm.

The affected trader is Md Asadul Islam Sarder. He claimed that goods worth about Tk 22 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire. However, police doused the blaze with the help of locals. The fire might have been originated from electric short circuit.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Six shops were gutted by fire in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The incident took place at Ranirbazar under Adampur Union in the upazila at around 8:30pm.

The affected shop owners are: Afroz Uddin Babu, Mantri Kumar Sinha, Naeem Mia, Rafiq Mia, Monir Mia and Cherag Mia.

They claimed goods worth about Tk 25 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Local sources said the fire began from the grocery shop owned by Cherag Mia at around 8:30pm and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

Being informed, a unit of Kamalganj Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed in, and doused the blaze after one-and-a-half-an-hour of frantic effort. The fire might have been originated from electric short circuit.

NATORE: A total of 17 houses were burnt in Singra Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The incident took place in Kowatikery Village under Dahia Union in the upazila at early hours.

Of the affected house owners, houses of Jafor Mondol, Shariful Mondol, Jeher Mondol, Abed mondol and Shohag Ali were damaged the most.







