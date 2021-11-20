C-19: Five more die, 37 more infected in Rajshahi, Sylhet

Five more people died of and 37 more have been infected with the coronavirus in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Two more people died of and 32 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in three days.

An elderly man died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said the deceased had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 27 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 13 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Friday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,209 in the division. Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Friday morning. He said a total of 1,679 people have died of the virus in the division.

Of the total deceased, 685 were from Bogura, 322 from Rajshahi including 204 in the city, and 175 from Natore.

Among the total infected, 95,616 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 10 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

One more person died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said the deceased, a resident of Rajshahi District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Meanwhile, a total of 19 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in seven districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,172.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Wednesday.

He said of the newly infected people, four are in Rajshahi, three in Naogaon and Joypurhat each, two in Sirajganj and Pabna each, and and one in Natore districts.

SYLHET: Three more people died of and five more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday.

Sylhet Divisional Department of Health sources confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Of the deceased, two were from Sylhet and another from Sunamganj districts.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 1,180 in the division.

Meanwhile, five more people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

According to the health department sources, some 809 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday where five people were found positive for the virus.

















