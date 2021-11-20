Video
Insolvent tea labourers deprived of govt allowance at Kamalganj

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Our Correspondent

KAMALGAJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Nov 19: Yearly Tk 5,000 financial assistance is given to insolvent tea estate labourers. But this financial assistance has been given to many solvent staff in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.
In order to improve living standard of tea estate labourers in the upazila, the government has introduced the financial assistance programme. According to the directive of the project, insolvent labourers are supposed to get the yearly assistance.
It was learnt, solvent staffs of Alinagar Union in the upazila have got the financial assistance. Through Upazila Social Welfare Services office, many solvent staff-members ranging from Tila clark to other estate staffs have got cheques.
According to sources at the Social Welfare Services office, the project has been undertaken by the government to improve living standard of tea labourers who are neglected. The project was adopted under social safety programme.
Every year, a cheque of Tk 5,000 is handed over to each tea labourer. On last November 7, cheques were distributed among 1,356 tea labourers belonging to Alinagar Tea Estate, its Sunchhara Camp and Kamarchhara Tea Estate. Many solvent staff-members included in the list have got cheques. They are Niamul Hossain Chakdar, Chief Tila clark of Alinagar Tea Estate, Godam Babu Sirajul Islam, Baburam Koiri, Tila clark, Gopal Chakraborti, Tila clark of Sunchura Tea Estate, and other staffs of computer section, office and factory.
Seeing names of solvent staffs in the list, insolvent staffs expressed their anger. Now authorities responsible are blaming each other in this regard.
Expressing his anger, labourer Subash Koiri of Alinagar Tea Estate said, "Three members of my family work in estate. They are insolvent. But one of them has got money. How did Babus get money?"
  He was echoed by Suman Bawri and Bimala Nayek of the same estate said, "We are tea estate labourers. Our families are very insolvent. But names are not included in cluster list."
General Secretary of Alinagar Tea Estate Panchayat Chandan Bakti said, "We are also in problem with the list. We didn't know the legal affairs."
Manager (Acting) of Alinagar Tea Estate AJM Rafiul Alam said, the list has been prepared jointly by union chairman and Panchayat leaders.
Alinagar Union Chairman Md Fazlul Haq Badsha said, "It is not my part of preparing the list. Estate Panchayat leaders and others are involved in preparing it. According to list makers, all are tea estate staffs, and all are eligible for assistance."
Social Welfare Services Officer Suyed Ahmad Chowdhury said, estate panchayat, manager and public representatives have made the list; and cheques have been distributed according to the list.
"If the allegation is specific about solvent staffs, their names will be dropped," he added.
Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ashekul Haq said, "None has complained in this connection. If allegation is received, measures will be taken after inquiry through Social Welfare Services officer."


