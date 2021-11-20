Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Save minorities from communal riots

Published : Saturday, 20 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

Dear Sir,
Minority communities have been attacked numerous times in the last one decade in different parts of the country.  As a result, the image of Bangladesh in the outside world has been tarnished and the traditional communal harmony of the country has been scarred.  Every time government is blaming opposition political parties parties by claiming that it is part of a conspiracy against the government and the country. As a result, most of the time, the real culprits remain out of reach and attacks on the minority community continue to occur due to lack of proper justice and punishment.

The right of every citizen to observe their own religious rules and regulations is constitutionally recognized in the state. Every religion also speaks of peace and harmony.  No religion speaks of conflicts or riots. But those who create sectarian divisions for the sake of religion, attack other religions, they never practice the real religion. They conspiratorially destroy communal harmony in order to satisfy their ulterior motives. In this case, the government should ensure strict punishment to those who are hatching conspiracy and destabilising religious harmony.

Monirul Hoque
Jhikargachha,  Jashore



