Genetic diversity in coastal rice of Bangladesh

Among the germplasms, about four thousand T. Aman germplasms have been conserved. Once upon a time, farmers were mostly cultivating local landraces. However, the diversity of rice has been significantly reduced due to the introduction of high-yielding cultivars (HYV) and hybrids except in those areas where these cultivars are not suitable for cultivation.



The coastal area of Bangladesh covers 32% of land area with an average elevation between 3-6 m (MoWR 2005). This large coastal area is blessed with well-connected river networks while entangled with multiple challenges including waterlogging, water and soil salinity, recurrent cyclones, and tidal surges. The regular tidal inundation during the rainy season is about a meter.



However, it can often reach up to several meters during extreme weather conditions. These conditions limit the cultivation of semi-dwarf HYV in this area and therefore, farmers primarily rely on local rice landraces for Aman rice cultivation. As result, the coverage of local rice landraces is over 50% in the Barishal division.



The most common rice are Sadamota, Sadachikon,Moulata, Sakkorkhora, Chinigura, Kalizira, Bouhori, Kutiagroni, kalamota, Kachamota, Kartik Sail, Kajolsail, Rajasail, Dingamanik, Maloti, Mothamota, Dudkalom, Holdimota,Ghigosh, Bashful balam, Betichikon, Nagpechi, Lalchikon, Lalmota. Amon these landraces, several aromatic rice including Sakkorkhora, Chinigura, Kalizira etc. cover a significant area.



Local landraces are cultivated in the coastal areas of Bangladesh generation after generations for hundreds of years by the farmers and thus, these landraces get mutated with changing environmental conditions while thousands of local rice landraces possibly are in continuous genetic changes due to out-crossing albeit the rate of cross-pollination is low in rice.



Because farmers do not use seed production protocols for retaining them for the next generation cultivations. Therefore, in most cases, the cultivars they cultivate are a mixture of several types of rice. With a recent study, we observed up to 30 different rice types in one rice landrace.



However, the yield can be increased if these cultivars are purified and seeds are distributed to farmers. For instance, with another study with 159 local landraces, we observed that the yield of local rice is higher than the yield of both HYV and local rice grown in farmers' yield (Mia et al. 2021).



These infer that these cultivars may provide a relatively higher yield if the yield gap could be reduced. Despite these local rice having relatively low yields, these landraces are invaluable resources for Bangladesh. The reasons include-



Genetic diversity in coastal rice of Bangladesh



b) One of the important uses of these landraces could be their utilization in developing new rice verities by combining their unique traits.



c) Some of these rice are more nutrient-rich than HYV and hybrid, and thus can contribute to the nutritional security of our people.

d) As mentioned earlier, there are many popular aromatic rice that are grown in the coastal area. Cultivation of these aromatic rice may provide greater return than HYV and hybrid when grown under coastal climatic conditions.



However, the imposition of the modern rice varieties extensive cultivation throughout the coastal area threatened the diversity of rice germplasms in the coastal area. With the prediction of more stressful agro-climatic conditions under changing climate, the cultivation of landraces in the natural conditions is highly important since this allows the landraces to get adapted to the changing conditions.



Considering all these together, significant effort should be made to conserve these germplasms. To do so following steps can be taken-



a) Provide incentives to some farmers to grow local rice and maintain the current diversity and allow to create favorable mutation for facing the future climate change mediated conditions.



b) Collect and purify the landraces so that the yield potentiality can be increased. These improved lines can be registered and distributed to the farmers for getting a relatively higher yield.



c) Document these landraces with their morphological and genetic traits (DNA fingerprinting) for their utilization in developing stress-resilient rice cultivars.

Given that local rice landraces are national resources and are under threat of extinction, the Department of Agronomy, Patuakhali Science and Technology University, has been trying to conserve and improve them from 2009. Currently, a total of 150 germplasms were and collected while many different



aspects of these landraces including stress tolerance, nutrient acquisition mechanisms and genetic diversity were being tested. The supply of quality seed to the farmers can be ensured if a good linkage can be established among university, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) and Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation.



Prof Shamim Mia-Ph D, Department of Agronomy

