KSA Bangla ties reflect better bilateral understanding

Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia relations officially began in 1976 when Saudi Arabia recognized Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign country, which gained independence in 1971. At present, the relations between the two countries are fraternal, strong and evolving.



Although the Saudi government supported Pakistan during the Great War of Liberation in 1971, that attitude changed over time and Saudi Arabia became a close friend of independent Bangladesh by standing by the side of the people in various crises.



In independent Bangladesh, diplomatic relations between two nations were first established centered on the Hajj. Saudi Arabia provided financial assistance for the development of Bangladesh at different times. Saudi Arabia provides financial assistance and loans for the development of Bangladesh Railways, expansion of industrial, educational, scientific and technical knowledge, and development of communication systems.



Trade relations: The government and people of Saudi Arabia have extended unconditional help during the disaster. During his visit to Jeddah in 1974, Tajuddin Ahmed, the then finance minister of the Bangabandhu government, requested the Saudi government to help the flood victims in Bangladesh by announcing 10 million US dollars in aid.



On 17 April 1976, the export of manpower to Saudi Arabia officially started with the sending of 216 workers from Bangladesh. Along with these workers, 64 tonnes of clay and 50 kg of neem seeds were also sent. With the sending of these workers, the journey of Saudi Arabia's relations with Bangladesh officially began.



According to the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) of the Government of Bangladesh, 26 lakh 59 thousand 996 Bangladeshi workers went to Saudi Arabia in 40 years from 197 to August 10, 2016.



Bangladeshis are working with dignity in various high positions including teaching in different universities of Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, more than 60,000 female domestic workers have arrived in Saudi Arabia. As such, Saudi Arabia is the largest labour market of Bangladesh.



Diplomatic skills and wisdom of the present Sheikh Hasina government has paved the way for the re-establishment of good relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in the field of manpower exports.



As a result, good relations have been re-established between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in the field of manpower export, which we hope will further enrich the country's economy.



About 70,000 Bangladeshis have left for Saudi Arabia on visit visas and more than a million are in the process of leaving.Saudi Arabia's public and private contribution to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh is not less than any other donor country.It is undeniable that Saudi Arabia provided financial assistance for the reconstruction of post-independence and post-disaster Bangladesh, including floods.



Saudi Arabia's contribution to the infrastructural and educational development of Bangladesh is not known to most of the people of the country. Former Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz, for example, secretly donated130 million from private funds through the Islamic Development Bank to develop and rehabilitate infrastructure in the Sidr-hit coastal areas of Bangladesh.



And no one knew about this gift before his death. He requested IDB President Ahmad Muhammad Ali not to disclose his name as a donor before his death. Under that condition, King Abdullah released it after his death in January 2015, and the whole world can know how big a donor he was.



Numerous Bangladeshis are studying Honors, Masters, and PhD courses with full scholarship in different universities of Saudi Arabia.Saudi Arabia also sends lots of gifts of Quran, Islamic books, dates, sacrificial animals and other items to Bangladesh every year.



Every year 1 lakh people from Bangladesh go to Saudi Arabia for Hajj. In addition, Saudi Arabia offers the opportunity to perform Hajj to a certain number of prominent people of Bangladesh as special guests of the King of Saudi Arabia.



Diplomatic relations: Within a few years of Bangladesh's independence, Saudi Arabia recognized Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign land. Bangladesh's distance from Saudi Arabia began to narrow with the meeting of the then Prime Minister of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the then King of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Abdul Aziz at the Second OIC Summit held in Pakistan in 1974 and Bangladesh becoming a member of the OIC. The following year, on 16 August 1975, after the brutal martyrdom of the Father of the Nation, Saudi Arabia recognized Bangladesh.



Military relations: On the initiative of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and under the leadership of Saudi Defense Minister and Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, the first Islamic military alliance in history was formed on 15 December 2015 comprising 34 Muslim countries including Bangladesh. Now the number of member states is 41.



Military relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia have been strengthened. A joint military exercise between the two countries was held already on in March, 2018, hosted by Saudi Arabia. The name of this exercise is 'Gulf Shield-1'. Sixteen members of the Bangladesh Army took part in the month-long military exercise.



Through this exercise, a new horizon of military relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia can be opened.



In the early 1990s, the Bangladesh Army participated in the Gulf War for the first time.The Bangladesh Army has ample opportunities to work with Saudi Arabia.



Counter terrorism, economic diplomacy, tourism, Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy may be the sectors of mutual cooperation between KSA-Bangladesh relations. KSA always supports Bangladesh in favour of Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar who were forcibly displaced by the Myanmar government in 2017. Bangladesh has sheltered them temporarily. But they have to be repatriated in Myanmar in the long run.



Hopefully, in the changed world situation and in the international political context, Saudi Arabia-Bangladesh good relations will play a strong role in the Muslim world. Wherever Muslims in the world, including Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Myanmar, are being persecuted and oppressed, they will play an effective role in solving their problems. Every Muslim around the world has high hopes for Saudi Arabia. We hope that in the coming years, Saudi Arabia will do its best to fulfill its responsibilities through good relations with all Muslim countries, including Bangladesh.

MD PathikHasan, Dhaka based analyst and columnist on current international issue.























