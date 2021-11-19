Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

21.17cr 30 thousand doses of C-19 vaccine purchased

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Malik did not disclose any information in parliament regarding the cost of purchasing the coronavirus vaccine and the cost of running a nationwide vaccination programme.
On Thursday, during the parliament session, ruling Awami League lawmaker Abul Kalam Azad wanted to know how many doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been collected and how much money was spent for the vaccination programme across the country.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury presided over the question and answer session.
Responding to the question, the Health Minister said, "As there is a non-disclosure agreement with the coronavirus vaccine manufacturing company, the expenditure account should not be disclosed in
the parliament."
However, the Minister said 21 crore 17 lakh 30 thousand doses of vaccine have been purchased, ensuring honesty, integrity and transparency at the highest competitive prices with the approval of the Ministry of Law, Finance Department, CCGP and the Prime Minister.
Responding to a question from lawmaker Ali Azam from Bhola-2 constituency, the Health Minister said a total of 29 crore 44 lakh 10 thousand doses of vaccine have been provided for control of Covid-19.
"Eight crore 41 lakh 36 thousand 54 doses have been vaccinated till November 13.
Of these, 5 crore 13 lakh 32 thousand 864 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 3 crore 28 lakh 5 thousand 190 people have been vaccinated with the second dose," he said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
21.17cr 30 thousand doses of C-19 vaccine purchased
Covid kills 5 more, 224 infected in 24hrs
Economic crisis could fuel extremism in Afghanistan: UN
Man finds Tk 6.6m while fishing in Lalmonirhat pond
AL to take decision on Mayor Jahangir today
Chattogram University observes 55th founding anniversary
UN resolution on Rohingyas bears political value: Momen
Students block Mirpur Road for half bus fare


Latest News
ADB approves $150m for small enterprises in Bangladesh
Russia successfully test fires Zircon hypersonic missile
DNCC constructs 63 public toilets for city dwellers: Atiqul
National football team return home
Truck helper killed in city road accident
Mahmudullah seeking good start to gain momentum
Varsity student's body recovered in Dinajpur
UN resolution on Rohingyas carries political value: Momen
Low over Bay intensifies into depression
'Legal action if extra bus fare taken from passengers'
Most Read News
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
Did COP 26 in Glasgow change the reality?
Exploiting the potential of agro-tourism to boost rural economies
Disgruntled leaders and activists of Narayanganj Metropolitan unit Juba Dal
PBI finds no evidence of torture on cartoonist Kishore
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
1 more dies, 103 infected with dengue
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
Whether Khaleda could show generosity like PM, asks Hasan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft