21.17cr 30 thousand doses of C-19 vaccine purchased

Health Minister Zahid Malik did not disclose any information in parliament regarding the cost of purchasing the coronavirus vaccine and the cost of running a nationwide vaccination programme.

On Thursday, during the parliament session, ruling Awami League lawmaker Abul Kalam Azad wanted to know how many doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been collected and how much money was spent for the vaccination programme across the country.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury presided over the question and answer session.

Responding to the question, the Health Minister said, "As there is a non-disclosure agreement with the coronavirus vaccine manufacturing company, the expenditure account should not be disclosed in

the parliament."

However, the Minister said 21 crore 17 lakh 30 thousand doses of vaccine have been purchased, ensuring honesty, integrity and transparency at the highest competitive prices with the approval of the Ministry of Law, Finance Department, CCGP and the Prime Minister.

Responding to a question from lawmaker Ali Azam from Bhola-2 constituency, the Health Minister said a total of 29 crore 44 lakh 10 thousand doses of vaccine have been provided for control of Covid-19.

"Eight crore 41 lakh 36 thousand 54 doses have been vaccinated till November 13.

Of these, 5 crore 13 lakh 32 thousand 864 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 3 crore 28 lakh 5 thousand 190 people have been vaccinated with the second dose," he said.