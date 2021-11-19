Covid kills 5 more, 224 infected in 24hrs

Coronavirus claimed five more lives and infected 224 people in the last 24 hours to 8:00am on Thursday.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the last 24 hours Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 179 infections.

As many as 19,507 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.25 per cent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.72 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.78 per cent.









