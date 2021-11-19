Man finds Tk 6.6m while fishing in Lalmonirhat pond

A man has found Tk 6.6 million while fishing in a pond in Lalmonirhat.

Locals say the man was setting up his fishing equipment when he spotted a bag containing the money. He later reported it to the police.

Police recovered the money around 10pm on Wednesday, said Shah Alam, chief of Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station.

Local resident Abdus Salam, 40, claims the money was counterfeit.

Police say they will verify whether the cash is

counterfeit after careful examination.

"Police went to the spot and recovered 66 bundles of Tk 1,000 notes," Alam said. "More money may be hidden in the area. An operation is still ongoing."

There were stickers on the bundles saying "Lucky Coupon", "Sathi Sangha" and "Bhaggyo Poriborton", he added. -bdnews24.com







