Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Man finds Tk 6.6m while fishing in Lalmonirhat pond

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

A man has found Tk 6.6 million while fishing in a pond in Lalmonirhat.
Locals say the man was setting up his fishing equipment when he spotted a bag containing the money. He later reported it to the police.
Police recovered the money around 10pm on Wednesday, said Shah Alam, chief of Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station.
Local resident Abdus Salam, 40, claims the money was counterfeit.
Police say they will verify whether the cash is
counterfeit after careful examination.
"Police went to the spot and recovered 66 bundles of Tk 1,000 notes," Alam said. "More money may be hidden in the area. An operation is still ongoing."
There were stickers on the bundles saying "Lucky Coupon", "Sathi Sangha" and "Bhaggyo Poriborton", he added.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
21.17cr 30 thousand doses of C-19 vaccine purchased
Covid kills 5 more, 224 infected in 24hrs
Economic crisis could fuel extremism in Afghanistan: UN
Man finds Tk 6.6m while fishing in Lalmonirhat pond
AL to take decision on Mayor Jahangir today
Chattogram University observes 55th founding anniversary
UN resolution on Rohingyas bears political value: Momen
Students block Mirpur Road for half bus fare


Latest News
ADB approves $150m for small enterprises in Bangladesh
Russia successfully test fires Zircon hypersonic missile
DNCC constructs 63 public toilets for city dwellers: Atiqul
National football team return home
Truck helper killed in city road accident
Mahmudullah seeking good start to gain momentum
Varsity student's body recovered in Dinajpur
UN resolution on Rohingyas carries political value: Momen
Low over Bay intensifies into depression
'Legal action if extra bus fare taken from passengers'
Most Read News
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
Did COP 26 in Glasgow change the reality?
Exploiting the potential of agro-tourism to boost rural economies
Disgruntled leaders and activists of Narayanganj Metropolitan unit Juba Dal
PBI finds no evidence of torture on cartoonist Kishore
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
1 more dies, 103 infected with dengue
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
Whether Khaleda could show generosity like PM, asks Hasan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft