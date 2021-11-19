Video
Friday, 19 November, 2021
AL to take decision on Mayor Jahangir today

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said a decision on Jahangir Alam, general secretary of Gazipur city AL and incumbent mayor of Gazipur City Corporation, could be taken at the party's central executive committee meeting on Friday.
Quader made the remarks in response to a question from reporters at a briefing at his residence on Thursday.
AL leaders and activities see Mayor Jahangir Alam's derogatory remarks insulting the Liberation War as a violation of the party constitution as well as a violation of the constitution.
Obaidul Quader said, "The ongoing union council elections will also be discussed. The responsible organizing secretaries have been asked to submit report to the Central Executive Committee on those who are rebelling and supporting the rebels in the Union Parishad elections."
The General Secretary of
the Awami League condemned the attack on the leaders of the newly formed Bangladesh Gana-Adhikar Parishad at the tomb of Maulana Bhasani in Tangail on Wednesday.
He said, "We have talked about this with the Home Minister. The attackers will be brought under the law. An investigation is underway into the attack."
Obaidul Quader said, "BNP leaders have said that the government is destroying democracy. The question for the BNP leaders is that what is your role as a political party in developing and advancing democracy?"
The Road Transport and Bridge minister said, "Those who are creating obstacles step by step in the way of democracy are weeping now. In the name of democracy, those who are against elections, those who do not believe in the empowerment of the people, those who hold voterless elections while in power and create 15 million fake voters, now they are talking about democracy."
Obaidul Quader said, "BNP wants to impose responsibility on the government by inciting various incidents. The BNP and its communal allies have been involved in every recent incident. BNP supports killing and terrorism from the top level, not the Awami League."
"BNP's politics is unstable. BNP is getting frustrated due to this instability," he added.


