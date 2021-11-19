Chattogram University observes 55th founding anniversary



Chattogram University Vice Chancellor Prof Shireen Akhter flanked by Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud inaugurates the function marking the 55th founding anniversary of the university on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The anniversary programmes were, however, observed in a limited scale, maintaining health rules amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The teachers and students of the university held a discussion meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Shireen Akhter in the chair.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud attended the meeting as the chief guest.

Earlier in the morning Prof Shireen Akhter inaugurated the day's programme placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Besides, the students and the teachers placed wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman followed by a discussion.

The CU campus is situated 20 miles away from the city over 1753 acres of land.

Started with the classes of MA (preliminary) of Bangla, English, history and economics departments under the Faculty of Arts in 1966 with only 200 students and seven teachers, Chattogram University (named Chittagong University that time) presently has 46 departments and five institutes with more than 25000 students. The CU has nearly 900 teachers, 400 officers and 2000 staffs.

The classes of MA (preliminary) of Bangla, English, history and economics departments under the Faculty of Arts began on November 18 in 1966 with only 200 students and seven teachers.

Dr Azizur Rahman Mallick, Professor of history, University of Rajshahi, and ex-Curator of Varendra Research Museum, was made the Project Director of CU on December 3 in 1965.

A master plan of the university was prepared through 'Bastukala', an organisation led by architect Mazharul Islam. Initially a two-storey administrative building, departmental offices, classrooms and a library building were built. Students' dormitory and a teachers' dormitory were also constructed in the first phase.

Dr Azizur Rahman Mallick was appointed as the first Vice Chancellor of CU through the University Ordinance promulgated on September 25 in 1966.

Dr Abdul Karim joined as the Reader and Head of the Department of History while Mohammad Ali and Dr Shafiul Alam were appointed as Reader and Head of the Department of English and economics respectively. Abul Kalam Manzur Morshed joined as a Senior Lecturer in Bangla. Professor Syed Ali Ahsan also joined the university after some time.

The University of Chattogram awarded honours, post-graduation, MBBS, DVM degrees and diploma beside higher degrees like MPhil, PhD, MD and MPH.

The teachers, students, officials and staff of the university played a significant role during the Liberation War in 1971. A council of the university was constituted to intensify the struggle for liberation in a meeting held on March 8 in 1971 with Vice Chancellor Dr AR Mallick in the chair. One teacher, eleven students and three staff members of the university embraced martyrdom in the Liberation War. Mohammad Hossain, an employee of the engineering department of CU was honoured with the gallantry award of 'Bir Protik' for his heroic role in the Liberation War.

CU regularly publishes journals and research periodicals. These include the Chattogram University Studies, a research publication centrally published by the university, Pandulipi published by the Department of Bangla and Eco by the Department of Economics. The central library of the university has over 300 thousand books, 3500 journals and Internet facilities. The CU Museum set up beside the library has been playing a leading role in preserving the archaeological objects discovered in this region.

Students of the University regularly participate in various creative activities, cultural competition, sports, debate competition, BNCC and Rover Scouts programme beside the academic activities.

The first convocation of CU was held in 1994. Earlier in 1981, a special convocation was held to award an honorary DSc degree to Nobel Laureate physicist and world famous scientist Abdus Salam. A special professor's chair has been created in Chattogram University after the name of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.







