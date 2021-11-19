Students block Mirpur Road for half bus fare

Dhaka College students put up a blockade on the Mirpur Road for one-and-a-half hours demanding half bus fare for students in the city on Thursday.

They ended the protest after police gave them assurances that the matter would be discussed with bus owners and an agreement would be reached.

Several hundred students blocked the Mirpur Road area in front of the college from 9:30 am to 11 am to call for the reduced fare on all buses.

Eyewitnesses said the

protest blocked traffic on the road and created congestion on nearby roads.

Police spoke to students and bus drivers and helpers, convincing them to only collect half the fare from students 'for now' as a compromise.

The agitating students gave an ultimatum that they would go for tougher movement if the matter of half pass is not met by Saturday.

Dhaka College student Tamim said, "Bus drivers are not taking half fare from the students as per the government direction. Rather, the drivers and the assistants misbehaved with them."

Later, police with the help of teachers removed the demonstrators from the road around 11am ensuring to fulfill their demand.

New Market Police Station OC Moniruzzaman said the matter will be solved through discussion with the college administration and the bus owners.





