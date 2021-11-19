Khaleda Zia fighting for life: Fakhrul

Video
Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is fighting for life at Evercare Hospital, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
BNP Secretary General said this at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office on Thursday.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "Despite the highest treatment in the country, Khaleda Zia's physical condition is not improving. So it is important to take Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment. "
"For two and a half years she had been in solitary confinement in a low-grade cell in the central prison," said Mirza Fakhrul.
There was no medical opportunity over there and she was affected by many diseases at that time. As a result, many of her diseases intensified today.
Highlighting Khaleda Zia's health condition, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Doctors at Ever Care Hospital are trying their best to cure her. A few days back she was sent back home, but to no avail. Her illness has reached such a stage that she will not recover unless she get
advance treatment abroad."   
Today Ever Care hospital authorities and other political parties are also saying about Khaleda Zia's
dvance treatment abroad but the leaders of Awami League are not accepting it, the BNP leader added.
"We would like to call on the government to immediately send Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment. Save her life; don't mix up politics with it," he added.
Mirza Fakhrul said at the call of Khaleda Zia, people brought back democracy in the country. Today, as a result of the repression of the Awami League and Sheikh Hasina's dictatorial government, every instrument of democracy is destroyed. The economy has collapsed."
Mirza Fakhrul also said BNP will observe mass hunger strike on November 20 in Dhaka and other parts of the country demanding Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad.
The party Secretary General said, "I urge everyone to observe a mass hunger strike in Dhaka from 9 am to 4 pm on November 20 at the central level and in all districts and cities demanding the release and treatment of Khaleda Zia."
Regarding the venue, the BNP leader said the program will be held in Dhaka from 9 am to 4 am. "We will hold the programme at our central office if the venue is not available anywhere."
On the afternoon of November 13, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital.
She was taken to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) the next morning due to her deteriorating physical condition. She is undergoing treatment there.


