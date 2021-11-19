Man, child found hanging in house

NETROKONA, Nov 18: Police recovered the bodies of a man and his two-year-old son from a home in Netrokona.

The law enforcers recovered the bodies of Qayyum Sarder, 32, and Shakil, 2, from the Nagra area of the town at 9:15am on Thursday, according to Netrokona Sadar Police Station chief Khandakar Shaker Ahmed.

Police interrogated Sarder's wife - 20-year-old Salma Akter - who said that she woke to find Sarder's body hanged by the neck from the ceiling and their son lying motionless

beside him.

Sarkar was an office secretary at the Directorate General of Drug Administration. The family rented an apartment on the fourth floor of a five-storey building in Netrokona town.

"Salma, after seeing the body, cut the rope at 6:30am. We believe the father committed suicide after killing his son. It could have been due to a family dispute," Ahmed said, adding that law enforcers will interrogate Salma further.

Additional superintendent of Netrakona police Mohammad Fakhruzzaman Jewel said the man might have committed suicide after killing son.









