Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:13 AM
Home Front Page

Stir over bus fare snowballing

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Staff Correspondent

Students demonstrate blocking the road in front of Dhaka College on Thursday demanding arrangement of students' bus journey with half the regular fare and end to misbehaviour by transport workers. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Students demonstrate blocking the road in front of Dhaka College on Thursday demanding arrangement of students' bus journey with half the regular fare and end to misbehaviour by transport workers. PHOTO: OBSERVER

An anarchic situation is still prevailing in the transport sector with bus owners overcharging passengers in violation of the government fixed fare.
There is a complete chaos on the roads as buses allegedly charge additional fares from passengers in the capital and elsewhere on the plea of the oil price hike.
Although the minimum fare is Tk 10 buses are charging Tk 15 to Tk 20, passengers alleged. There is nobody to look into the matter.
Cashing in on the chaotic situation, CNG-driven buses are also charging passengers extra fares.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Passengers Welfare Association on Thursday termed the government transport-owner friendly instead of passenger-friendly at a press conference to protest the
recent hike in fares.
The association also highlighted the recent accusations by passengers of being harassed and pushed off buses for refusing to pay fares higher than what was fixed by the government.
Secretary General of the organisation Mohammed Haque Chowdhury, at the conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity, said, "The government, bus owners and mass transport workers have increased fares three to four times more. It is an injustice. It is illegal and the passengers are being robbed."
He said 90% of the buses in Dhaka and Chattogram do not obey the government fare chart. The government chart fixed Tk1.80 per kilometre for long-haul buses but those are charging Tk3 per km.
All over the country, including Dhaka, many vehicles' fitness has expired but they continue to carry passengers.
He alleged that the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) had been playing a cat and mouse game with transport owners.
Sometimes, the BRTA fined some buses Tk1, 000-2,000 for charging extra fares, but buses continue to illegally collect Tk4, 000-5,000 from passengers.
He demanded that this be stopped, adding that the government should be passenger-friendly, not transport owner-friendly.
In the press conference, economist Professor Anu Muhammad, said, "Increasing diesel price and the subsequent undeclared transport strike was pre-planned by the government and the transport owners, because the policymakers and transport owner leaders are both pro-government."
He urged the government to reshape the public transport sector as soon as possible.
Thirteen demands were put forward at the press conference.


