BTRC, Meta receive legal notice

A Supreme Court lawyer served a legal notice to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and Meta, formerly known as Facebook, on November 14 bringing allegations of misuse and abuse against the social media.

The notice has asked the Facebook authority to register a reply within three days of receiving it.

Barrister Tapas Kanti Baul sent the legal notice on behalf of Saleem Samad of Shaptak Godhuli, Dr SM Masum Billah of the Department of Law of Jagannath University, Advocate George Chowdhury of Shaptak Godhuli and Victor Ray.

BTRC chairman, secretary of Posts and Telecommunication Division, senior secretary of Public Security Division of home ministry, director general of Digital Security Agency and Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta have been made respondents.

In the legal notice, the lawyer said the abuse and misuse of the social media "Facebook" is responsible for spreading misinformation and distorted news on socio-religious, state and political issues and igniting conflict among various denominations.

It also mentioned about the inaction and willful disregard of a prior application, submitted in this regard on 8 November. Their discriminatory actions and inactions violate the rule of law and international norms on human rights.

Tapas Kanti Baul further warned in the legal notice that if they fail to take necessary steps to prevent spreading misinformation and socio-political unrest in the country and respond within three days, his clients will seek legal action without further reference to the notice recipients.