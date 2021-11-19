CMP tightens security in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 18: The Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) has undertaken seven-step security measures for the Bangladesh and Pakistan Test match.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir spoke after a preparatory meeting at the CMP Police Commissioner's Office at noon on Thursday (November 18).

He said during the Bangladesh and Pakistan cricket teams visit to Chittagong, cricketers will be provided three levels of security at the Radisson Blu Bay View Chittagong while staying at the hotel and four levels of security at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Security will be provided by Quick Response Team, SWAT Team and Bomb Disposal Unit. 900 police personnel will be deployed.

The Test match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from November 26 to November 30. After the match, the two teams are scheduled to leave Chittagong for Dhaka on December 1.