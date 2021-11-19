Video
Jatrabari gas cylinder blast

Another victim dies, death toll now five

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

A man, who sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast in the city's Jatrabari area, died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday night, raising the death toll from the incident to five.
The deceased was identified as Kabir Dewan, 38.
Kabir, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital with 85 percent burn injuries, breathed his last around 10:30 pm, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police outpost.
On Saturday afternoon, six people received burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in a shop in Sayedabad area of Jatrabari in the capital. They were all rushed to DMCH.
Of the victims, Robin was given first aid while the five others were undergoing treatment at the hospital as they received serious bun injuries.
Bishwanath Dutta, 48, died at the hospital on Sunday while Md Ripon, Shafiqul and Abdul Kalam succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.    -UNB


