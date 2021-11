CHATTOGRAM, Nov 18: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested two youths with fake notes of Tk 36,000 from city's Mohora area on Thursday.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Nosu Mia, 32, and Nazim Uddin, 32, both hailed from Lalmohon upazila of Bhola district.

RAB officials said legal steps would be taken against them.