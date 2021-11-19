Underground wire lines to set up in Ctg: Nasrul

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 18: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said that the government has taken a project to set up underground line for removing the hanging wire from the port city.

Nasrul Hamid, said this as chief guest while inaugurating a four-day long Chattogram Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) Fair-2021, held at Mohona Hall of Radisson Blu on Thursday.

He said that the government is planning to take all the connecting wire lines into underground pipe line in the city.

"The wire will not see hanging around the city in future. Not only Chattogram, but also all the big cities of the country including Dhaka are being planned in this regard," he added.

Nasrul Hamid said that the government has taken a project to provide uninterrupted power supply to Chattogram. "It will be implemented within two-and-a-half years. Besides, another project has also taken for power generation from waste and garbage. If this project is implemented, Chattogram will be the first city in the country to generate electricity from waste and garbage," he added.

The state minister also informed that the whole country is coming under hundred percent electricity networks during the Mujib Year.

Nasrul said that the government is implementing a project to modernize the country's only oil refinery. The 160 km long oil pipeline is being set up under the bottom of the river.

"The oil unloading activities will easily be completed within 12 hours from bulk ships in the deep sea by the oil pipeline. As a result, around TK one thousand crore oil price will be saved per year," he added.

A total of 61 stalls of various organizations including financial institutions and building materials companies participated in the four-day long fair.

REHAB President Alamgir Shamsul Al-Amin presided over the inaugural function while City Mayor Reazaul Karim Chowdhury, REHAB Vice President Kamal Mahmud and its Chattogram Region President Abdul Qayum Chowdhury, among others, addressed on the occasion. -BSS







