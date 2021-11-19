|
BGB arrests two smugglers with gold bars
KHULNA, Nov 18: A team of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB-21) arrested two gold smugglers from Putkhali border on Thursday.
The BGB men also seized 12 gold bars worth around Tk 90.40 lakh and a motorcycle from their possession.
The arrested were identified as Liton Mia, 28, son of Mokter Ali, a residence of Putkhali Pashimpara and Shajahan Mondal, 32, son of Ali Kadar Mondal, of Putkhali Daxinpara in Jashore.
Commander of 21 BGB battalion of Khulna Mohammad Monjur-e-Elahi said that they arrested them from Putkhali border area when they were going to India with 12 gold bars.