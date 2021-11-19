Video
BGB arrests two smugglers with gold bars

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Our Correspondent

A team of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB-21) arrests two gold smugglers with 12 gold bars worth around Tk 90.40 lakh and a motorcycle at Putkhali boarder area on Thursday. photo: observer

A team of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB-21) arrests two gold smugglers with 12 gold bars worth around Tk 90.40 lakh and a motorcycle at Putkhali boarder area on Thursday. photo: observer

KHULNA, Nov 18: A team of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB-21) arrested two gold smugglers from Putkhali border on Thursday.
The BGB men also seized 12 gold bars worth around Tk 90.40 lakh and a motorcycle from their possession.
The arrested were identified as Liton Mia, 28, son of Mokter Ali, a residence of Putkhali Pashimpara and Shajahan Mondal, 32, son of Ali Kadar Mondal, of Putkhali Daxinpara in Jashore.
Commander of 21 BGB battalion of Khulna Mohammad Monjur-e-Elahi said that they arrested them from Putkhali border area when they were going to India with 12 gold bars.


