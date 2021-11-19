DMP arrests 125 for selling drug

In a regular anti-drugs campaign by the Detective Branch (DB) under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested 125 persons for consuming and selling drugs in the capital city.

According to a DMP statement issued on Thursday, as part of the campaign, the police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 125 drug abusers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6 am on November 17, 2021 to 6 am.

During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 546 grams and 460 puria (small packet) of heroin, 33 kilograms of cannabis, 7,504 pieces of yaba tablets, 10 injections, 60 tapentadil tablets and 80 buprenorfin from them, it said.

Police filed 97 cases against the arrestees in this connection with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS







