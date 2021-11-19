Fire incidents lurk behind unplanned urbanisation

A news report recently published in this daily reveals our abysmal failure to deal with fire incidents. Some 2, 85, 000 fire incidents to have erupted in the last two decades across the country - only underscores sheer negligence and indifference of relevant authority in addressing easily avoidable fire disasters.



Number of carnage incidents quadrupled from January 1, 1999 to December 31, 2020, and caused an estimated financial loss of Tk 6,900 crore while claiming 2,308 lives.



Experts have linked the rise in fire incidents to unplanned urbanization, violation of rules for constructing buildings, pervasive culture of poor law enforcement, heedlessness of people, increased use of gas cylinders and different electronic devices. To say the least, lack of supervision by the authorities concerned is also another reason. Moreover, people in the capital and other major cities of the country are at high risk of fire disaster due to lack of proper urban fire safety system.



In tuned with experts, we also stress on the need for bringing the capital's 3, 000 or so high-rise buildings under urgent fire safety inspection drive.



In recent years, studies have revealed that 95 percent of Dhaka's apartments and other similar structures were developed having no fire exits. It takes us by sheer surprise how a modern city could flourish in such a reckless manner?



Experts' have opined that electric short circuit is the main reason behind the rise in fire in urban areas; in this context indiscriminate use of poor and faulty cables and risky illegal electric connections are also involved.



Especially, slum dwellers in the capital and other major cities of the country, in connivance with dubious government officials, often turns a house or an apartment in a ticking time bomb. A number of slums in the capital including Karail and Jeneva camp catching fire in recent years are a glaring example in this regard.



No city on earth is as densely populated as Dhaka, and its overpopulation is directly linked to unplanned urbanization leading to frequent deadly fire incidents. Until and unless the city is free from this overburden of population, addressing other fire problems will not find effective and lasting solution.



Government should think afresh regarding fire management of capital and other big cities. What needs to be put in mind is that unplanned urbanization and development can never be synonymous.



A city growing with mere piles of bricks and glass amid spectre of fire lurking everywhere inside it, can never achieve the status of a liveable standard city.



With the New Year knocking at the door, it's time the government moves faster with tech-savvy fire preventive measures, invited by unplanned urbanisation.