Smartphone's effect on child health

Dear Sir

The term smartphone is now most common and this device is used for multiple purposes. Without this device we can't imagine a single day. From morning wake up to till sleep at night this device is used. Unlimited usages of this device can cause various complications for mankind, especially for children.



Children between 0 and 2 years of age, if excessively use smartphones it leads to attention deficits disorder, cognitive delays, learning problems and lack of self control. High radiation from phones increases their risk of cancer. Children are more likely to see violent and aggressive content, which can alter their behaviour. Some studies conclude that 1 out of every 11 children aged 8 and 18 are addicted to new technologies--a very alarming figure that may increase as years go by. For a child's smartphone addiction, the guardians' careless attitude is a major issue. They provide phones to their children as an alteration of real toys, at the time of feeding, keep away from outside sports and at the time when they are engaged in their activities.



The availability of smartphones makes it easier for children to be addicted. So, it is high time to keep children away from excessive usage of this device, otherwise it will be a serious problem for smooth mental development of children.



Shahriar Hasan Rakib,

Student, Jagannath University