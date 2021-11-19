

About 'Doing Business' report



In its original incarnation, the DB report contained five sets of indicators for 145 economies, whereas the most recent 2017 report includes 10 sets of indicators for 190 economies. Each economy is ranked on the individual indicators and also in an overall table based on its score across 10 indicators. The more regulations are slashed, the better a country does in the ranking. Most indicators are based on a standardized case study such as the conditions facing a small firm in the largest commercial city -this study characterizes the country.



DB report has an Ease of Doing Business Index and associated rankings that purport to measure the regulations affecting business in countries throughout the world-regulations that affect business formation and operation. The rankings are premised on the assumption that everyday economic activity in countries is fashioned by laws, regulations and institutional arrangements. It has a set of assumptions about the relationship between law and development.



The DB project stresses the importance of a well-functioning legal and regulatory system in creating an effective market economy and, as a corollary, the deleterious effects that a poor regulatory environment can have on output, employment, investment, productivity, and living standards. Nevertheless, the way in which the rankings are compiled encourages countries to 'game' the system.



In contrast, there is a criticism that the rankings embody, explicitly or implicitly, a particular set of preferences, whose relationship with matters of economic development is at best uncertain. Moreover, the DB project largely, if not entirely, mirrors the law on the books which may not necessarily reflect what happens in practice in a particular country.



The Doing Business project is one of the most prominent knowledge products produced by the World Bank. It enjoys a high public profile with millions of hits on its website each year and has become a major resource for academics, journalists, and policymakers. This is not altogether surprising given the intellectual prestige and respectability of the World Bank. World Bank Group?research informs the actions of policymakers,?helps countries?make better-informed decisions,?and?allows stakeholders to measure economic and social?improvements more accurately.?Such?research has also been a?valuable tool?for?the private sector,?civil society, academia,?journalists, and others, broadening understanding of global issues," the Washington DC-based institution announced.



The authors of the DB reports have claimed considerable success in persuading countries to institute reforms consistent with their recommendationsand leading economies across the world have hailed their own efforts to climb the DB rankings. Developing countries may be particularly receptive to ideas advanced by the World Bank because of the scale of its 'legal technical assistance' operations and donor countries may use the DB rankings in gauging whether a particular destination is safe for investment. Perhaps the most use of the DB rankings is made by the smaller developing countries as a way of trying to show foreign investors that they have improved their business environment.



The World Bank Group remains firmly committed to advancing the role of the private sector in development and providing support to governments to design the regulatory environment that supports this. In addition, because the internal reports raised ethical matters, including the conduct of former Board officials as well as current and/or former Bank staff, management reported the allegations to the Bank's appropriate internal accountability mechanisms.



"After reviewing all the information available to date on Doing Business, including the findings of?past reviews, audits, and the report the Bank released on 16th September 2021 on behalf of the Board of Executive Directors, World Bank Group?management?has taken the decision to?discontinue the?Doing Business report. Concerns had been raised in the past even within the bank about the rankings. In 2013, a panel recommended doing away with the ranking system, arguing that it could be misinterpreted as a "one-size-fits-all template for development." In 2018, the World Bank's then-chief economist, Paul Romer, told The Wall Street Journal that the report's methodology was flawed and unfair. Romer then resigned.



The World Bank Group says it will stop producing the Doing Business report after an investigation unearthed data irregularity in Doing Business reports of 2018 and 2020. World Bank leaders, including then-Chief Executive Kristalina Georgieva, applied "undue pressure" on staff to boost China's ranking in the bank's "Doing Business 2018" report, according to an independent investigation released Thursday. The World Bank in 2018 announced a $13 billion-paid in capital increase that boosted China's shareholding stake to 6.01% from 4.68%. The report, prepared by law firm Wilmer Hale at the request of the bank's ethics committee, raises concerns about China's influence at the World Bank.



The independent external review, done by a firm, investigated how improper changes to the data for China (Doing Business 2018) and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Azerbaijan (Doing Business 2020) were effected, and who at the Bank directed, implemented, or knew about the changes.



The World Bank Group has canceled the entire "Doing Business" report on business climates, saying internal audits and the WilmerHale investigation had raised "ethical matters, including the conduct of former Board officials, as well as current and/or former Bank staff." It said Georgieva, and a key adviser, Simeon Djankov, had pressured staff to "make specific changes to China's data points" and boost its ranking at a time when the bank was seeking China's support for a big capital increase.



The global financial institution said that going forward, it will be working on a new approach to assessing the business and investment climate. The role of law in promoting economic development has long been a controversial one.Certain legal systems may be conducive to higher rates of economic development but the necessary causal link between the two is difficult to establish. Nevertheless, the DB project and associated rankingshave sparked the attention of politicians and policy makers across the globe.



Interestingly, Bangladesh policy makers hardly accept the Doing Business Report with a plea of robust growth of GDP by more than 6 percent in last 3 decades despite the poor ranking in Doing Business Index. But Government has entrusted the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) to work on one stop service to improve in the Doing Business Index mostly to give better service of registration of new business to bring down ranking from 178 to below 100 by the current year.

