Climate change: Is the aviation industry all talk and no action?

After global leaders wrapped up the UN climate change conference in Glasgow, the aviation industry is among those closely anticipating how the commitments will affect carbon regulations that have been scaled up in the past few years. Commercial aviation contributes around 2 per cent of global carbon emissions. Although this is relatively small compared with emissions from energy use in buildings and industry combined (around 42 per cent) or even fashion (10 per cent), aviation has still received heavy scrutiny in part because of its association with the congestion and pollution caused by mass tourism.



In response to growing criticism, the International Civil Aviation Organization developed the Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (Corsia) in 2016. Under the scheme, the industry set targets to cap carbon emissions at 2019 levels and halve carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 compared to 2005 levels. Airlines registered in participating countries would have to meet Corsia targets, starting with reporting requirements to eventually offsetting their contributions to atmospheric carbon dioxide.



Corsia has had its fair share of sceptics since its adoption. Among the criticism is that it set no emissions-cutting targets. The scheme is also voluntary until 2027, when it becomes mandatory. At present, it does not include China and India. With offsetting baselines set at the 2019 peak--just before air travel demand collapsed amid the Covid-19 pandemic--airlines can technically put off action until global demand recovers to pre-pandemic levels.



In addition, with Corsia covering only international aviation, it leaves silent the question of how countries will tackle emissions from domestic flights. Such criticism notwithstanding, Corsia has created momentum for the industry to coalesce around four main pathways to reducing emissions. The first centres on increasing the efficiency of resource utilisation. Low-cost carriers have led the charge in this area through the use of young fleets and operating procedures such as real-time management of flight inventories from fuel to food and water. Research shows these carriers consistently deliver lower emissions per seat than legacy carriers operating similar networks.



Second, more airlines are contemplating using sustainable aviation fuels made from renewable feedstock such as used cooking oil to reduce carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent. Before the Glasgow summit, a raft of airlines announced commitments to reach 10 per cent sustainable fuel use by 2030. This move came ahead of a proposed European Union mandate that would require European-based airlines to include sustainable fuels in their fuel blend from 2025.



Third, some airlines have begun offsetting their emissions covering some or all of their international and domestic flights. These actions are spurring others to do the same or risk losing market share as more travellers weigh their carbon footprint when making travel decisions.



Fourth, aircraft manufacturers have started investing in R&D to develop new generation planes that run on hydrogen. Airbus, for instance, expects its first zero-emission commercial plane to be available from 2035. While these developments are encouraging, the industry is still at the early stages of transition. More countries need engaged policymaking to avoid focusing on regulating emissions without addressing gaps in markets, infrastructure and expertise.



With zero-emission aircraft not currently available and sustainable fuels available only in small quantities, the industry faces two immediate options that are not without their own challenges. One way to increase fuel efficiency is by flying more direct paths. However, this requires improvements in air traffic management, which is under the purview of state authorities.



Speaking at the Airbus Summit in September, easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren expressed frustration at the slow pace of improvements in European air traffic management that could help cut emissions. Similar legacy issues affect airspace management in other regions. There would also have to be a rethink of the role of airports. Will airports be held to green building standards, just as airlines are increasingly held to emissions standards?



Increased efforts must be made to address gaps in the carbon market and shortages in technical expertise to navigate the carbon economy. In regions such as Southeast Asia, where carbon offsetting is in its early phase, there is a dearth of eligible carbon credits. Even though it makes sense to preserve natural carbon storage environments such as mangrove forests, most projects in the region are not certified for Corsia acceptance.



Investment gaps also have to be plugged. Airlines cannot use sustainable fuels if the fuel is unavailable at most airports. Further, few airlines can afford a fuel that costs several times more than conventional jet fuel given the industry's recent struggles. Tough choices will have to be made to tackle aviation's climate impact, but this should be balanced against the benefits of air travel. According to the Air Transport Action Group, aviation generated almost US$700 billion of GDP per year before the pandemic. Air travel is also not a luxury in places where road and rail infrastructure are not well-developed.



What the industry needs above all is for travellers to begin making low-carbon choices. Once travellers begin selecting carriers that bring them to their destinations with the lowest emissions, all airlines will begin to respond.

Yap Mun Ching is the executive director of AirAsia Foundation

and head of sustainability

of the AirAsia Group

Source: scmp.com







