

Fuel price hikes exacerbating public sufferings



For the recent fuel price hike, public transports have been a name of public sufferings. The transport owners and their associations in the country called for strike and pressurized the government to readjust the existing fare. After two days of their strike the government has readjusted the transport fare. Different sources say that with the rising fuel price the bus fare is supposed to increase by 23 per cent.



But the question is very pertinent to raise if the bus servicing companies are following the direction of the government in regard to the fare that has been readjusted considering the fuel price hikes? Obviously in most cases, they are taking scopes to hike bus fare more than the government has fixed. It is evidenced that fuel price hikes is not a burden for the transport owners, rather it has given them an opportunity to impose high fare for the passengers unethically.



It is alleged that the transport companies have increased their fare by 40 to 50 per cent off the record despite the government's instruction to increase bus fare by 23 per cent. Consequently, the passengers are compelled to pay more fare than the government has fixed. Allegations to demand more fare is pervasive across the country.



Recently I had a talk to some agricultural workers who left their homes to work in some districts of the northern areas in Bangladesh during the harvesting monsoon. They, all claimed that they had no alternatives left to buy bus tickets with double fare to reach their seasonal working places as agricultural labours.



They also added that no monitoring agency was there to take actions against the excessive demand of bus fare. But the rising fare has drastically overburdened their life. Not only bus fare, it is found that all types of transport fares have been almost double, which certainly violates the government's instruction.



Obviously, fuel price hike has impacted not onlyto the life of working class and low-income group people, rather students and job seekers are facing the brunt of excessive fare while travelling on transports. We see that in the post pandemic time, government job recruitment examinations have started again. Every Friday job recruitment exams are held in Dhaka. Job seekers from different corners of the country have to sit for the tests in the capital city. As the bus fare has increased to a great extent, it has really been burdensome for the unemployed youths to face the exams in Dhaka.



Apart from the common public victimized in seeking transport facilities they experience adverse impacts to meet their essentials. Economists say that fuel price hike directly affects people's transport cost which results to increase in production cost of agricultural goods and other products and ultimately the price of every product will go up. The situation is like that if the cost of one sector increases, the other sectors are bound to endure the shocks.



In recent time the poor and middle - income people are undergoing a heavy toll of price hikes of the daily essentials. The price of the necessities is going up. Stocking products and making artificial crisis has been a bad culture of the days. The syndicates of the dishonest business men are cashing common people's helplessnessto hike the price of the necessities without any logical ground.



It is so frustrating that once the price of a product goes up, in most cases, there remains no possibilityof dropping the price of the product even if the government lowers the price. Dishonest business people and syndicates are mostly responsible for worsening public sufferings.



However, in the time of skyrocketing price hikes of the essentials the rise of fuel price has overburdened the general consumers but they have nothing alternative to endure the sufferings.



On top of that, in the agrarian country fuel price hike is going to affect the farmers drastically. This time farmers in the country are taking preparations to cultivate Boro crops. Certainly, they will be discouraged to cultivate crops if the fuel price is not decreased and shortage of production may lead to interrupt food security in the country. Again, fuel price rise will increase production cost and the consumers have to pay more for the products.



It is true that the economy of our country has not faced as vulnerability as the economy of the neighboring countries in the time of the Covid-19. But can we deny that pandemic has rendered thousands of people jobless and many have incurred huge loss in their business?



A survey by PPRC and BIGD indicated that the coronavirus situation has rendered 32.4 million new poor in the country.It is found that working class people have been able to cope with the new normal circumstances but many middle class people are still struggling due to losing their works during the Covid-19. Obviously, price hikes of the essentials and the recent fuel price hike have added much sufferings to their life.



It is evident that fuel price has increased in the international market. Most of the countries are trying to readjust fuel price. According to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, due to not adjusting local fuel prices with that of international market for the last five months they incurred losses of Tk 11,478 crore in diesel sales. Apart from this, if fuel prices were not readjusted, there would have the possibility of fuel smuggling in border districts. But it is true that the country's fuel price is still lower than that of many other neighboring countries.



However, as fuel price hike is exacerbating public sufferings, we expect that the government will take the initiative to reduce the tax on fuel. Again, along with market monitoring, exemplary punishment must be ensured to the perpetrators who are violating the government's instructions and taking excessive transport fare which are worsening public sufferings.

The writer is a teacher, Prime University and also a research scholar at the IBS







