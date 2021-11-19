

Teacher is a change-maker of the highest order!



Establishing the best practice of ethical neutrality and morality in the teaching profession is indeed a primal issue. No disparity in imparting knowledge for the learners should be visible. Teachers should have the finest merit to educate pupils. To illuminate the psyche of the pupils and ignite the thirst for knowledge in them. Rendering selflessness, love, and sincere care for the learning fellows altogether should be the topmost priority in the teaching profession.



It is to say that many of the teachers have incidentally become teachers just beyond their teaching interest and that is true indeed. This sort of incidental teaching staff is dangerous and unwholesome for both quarters engaged in educating and learning. They must be teacher by choice, not by chance. Otherwise, one may not satisfactorily dispense passion in teaching to a certain degree.



Becoming an excellent teacher is a life-long process of remaining as a self-learner. That means a teacher must have to understand and conceive the lessons first, and then make the learners' sense clear. A teacher has preferably to be enthusiastic and to have the power of self-censorship. He/she needs to turn to be an actor, mentor, guide, counsellor, and of course a leader of the highest order in his/her professional career.



Students tend to follow and imitate one who has a charismatic personality in educating. Henceforth, someone who has such motivational and guiding traits will surely be a successful educator. It is always better to apply the right mechanisms, proper tactics, and methods in teaching than to have only conceptual ground.



The inter-relation and interaction between teachers and their learning disciples is undoubtedly a unique medium that can generate a better backdrop of sharing knowledge spontaneously in a congenial environment. An educator is a good mentor with a fellow-type healthy relationship with pupils.



In many countries, teaching is evaluated with the highest dignity, honour and prestige and recognition as well. Those countries have suitable policies and tools to evaluate the overall professional performance of their teaching professionals. From time to time the relevant authorities upgrade their capacity, develop professionalism, teaching techniques, and approaches. In case of any seeming failure in the expected service quality in education, the head of the department go through improvement processes where teachers can successfully reduce the gap. In some cases, they execute penalties for any teaching negligence. We may incorporate such evaluation criteria to up-skill our entire teaching staff and upgrade their teaching standard.



There is immense pleasure in innovation, renovation, and creation in teaching. If anyone prioritizes creativity, he/she might think of being a teacher. A teacher is a motivator to unleash the highest potential of the students. He/she is an iconic figure for transforming tender minds into matured ones. In that aspect, a teacher must have to be regarded as a change leader and torch bearer to pave the way for a nation.



Teachers must not consider making money as their prime will. And our society has to earnestly desire to see the educators as wiser, skilled, smarter and well-off, and the possessors of a developed lifestyle. Otherwise, the true teaching spirit inside them will remain a far cry. To that extent, particularly it requires bringing change in the prevailing societal sentiment and people's psychology. An unconditional moral standard and sound ethical teaching feature will positively change the mindset of the fresh learners.



Developed nations, throughout the globe, pay the highest respect and recognition to the teachers. Therefore, they receive excellent professional services from the teachers. They have sound atmosphere in education and they have reached at a superior height in respect of disseminating knowledge in multiple dimensions. The mentioned countries allocate and invest a huge amount of money to construct their existing education system as world-class and time-demanded. Our country may try to transfigure itself with the best examples of those countries. We have to understand that to transfigure our society into a knowledge-based society, there is no alternative to turning the teaching profession into an outstanding and noble one.



But our society, in many instances, inclines to see the teachers as commoners in all spheres of life. We have been living in a consumerist fantasy. Of course, money has the power that can ensure the availability of products to utilize. But knowledge is unlike buying a product. There is no package deal for education. Here if anyone considers education as a commodity, he/she is surely in a fool's paradise.



Teachers have to think of themselves as noble and esteemed in society all the way they live and lead their life. They should possess a sound level of sense of justice and maintain socially preferred interactions. In my consideration, teachers need to feel proud in the professional domain in respect of their tireless endeavour for the well-being of society and the nation. Let the entire teaching community within the country's border be the change agents and game-changers in the variant perspectives of socio-economic modifications and developments.

Wares Ali Khan is a teaching

professional & counsellor











