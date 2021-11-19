

Bangabandhu becomes a global inspiration!



Hats off to a joint initiative of Bangladesh government and the United Nations, especially the Paris-based UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for making it possible through introducing a$50,000 biennial award named "UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy" last year in honour of the founding father of Bangladesh on the centenary of his birth.



At the start of the great initiative, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who dedicated his whole life for political freedom and economic emancipation of the masses, became an inspiration to the people of Uganda as an institution of the East African nation called MoTIV Creations Limited won the first international prize named after him for their innovative work to promote youth entrepreneurship in a creative economy.



On this occasion, a prize-giving ceremony was held in Paris on November 11. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the ceremony and handed over the prize to Noel Collin Kaijabwango, head of business and operations at MoTIV. Sheikh Hasina's sister Sheikh Rehana and Audrey Azoulay, the director general of UNESCO were present at the ceremony which coincided with the celebration of the 2021 International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development.



Nothing could be a more thoughtful and brilliant idea than introducing an award after the name of the Father of the Nation under a joint initiative with UNESCO for implementing his dream for a happy, peaceful and poverty-free world. The UNESCO-Bangabandhu award seeks to highlight the best practice and reward extraordinary achievement in training programs and other efforts and contributions that raise the level of skill of creative entrepreneurs around the globe.



The goal of the award was best reflected in this year's nomination for MoTIV Creations Limited of Uganda. Out of a long list of 69 different institutions nominated for the introductory award, MoTIV emerged as the winner on the basis of recommendations of a jury for its contributions to the creative economy, especially its innovative role in promoting youth entrepreneurship in the country. Like the award, Uganda's MoTIV also started its journey only last year but it holds out a great promise for the entire region of East Africa.



Established in Kampala in March 2020 under the Mastercard Foundation's Young Africa Works Strategy in Uganda, MoTIV offers holistic solutions that foster collaboration in an impactful and sustainable way through providing tools, training, a marketplace, value chain support and bringing together a community of like-minded creatives. The MoTIV's team made up of people with diverse backgrounds from architecture to photography, works with creatives and makers to refine and scale their businesses to meet demand for local and international markets.



Starting with Uganda, MoTIV has a plan to create indigenous industry opportunities across East Africa with the ultimate goal of developing a thriving creative industry in the region. According to a UNESCO report, the cultural and creative industries generate $2.25 trillion in annual global revenue and employ more than 30 million people worldwide. The creative economy includes sectors such as cinema, audio/visual, design, media arts, music, performing arts, publishing and visual arts. In Uganda, the creative sector employs over five million young people aged 15-29 which is more than any other sector.



MoTIV will use $50,000 prize money to kick-start a creative fund to unlock increased potential in the sector and support creatives. The award gave great joy to the entire team of dedicated individuals at MoTIV. "This win is not only for MoTIV but for the entire creative community," said Japheth Kawanguzi, a leader at the institution after winning the UNESCO-Bangabandhu international prize. "Uganda's creative industry consists of talented designers, artisans and makers who are looking for opportunities and platforms to be able to turn their ideas and skills into products and sustainable businesses," he added.



The award also gave hope and inspiration to many others associated with MoTIV. Primah Elizabeth Birungi owns a business that offers communication and speech therapy services. She recently received training at MoTIV's Creative Business Academy. In an instant comment to the Ugandan media, she said: "The award is a huge win for Uganda's creative sector. Winning the award means we are moving towards sustainability as creatives. Uganda is known for having the most creatives whose startups don't exist beyond two years. The award means we're picking up everyone and holding them at their weakest. It means we're reaching towards a safer space for creative businesses to thrive."



As Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the award named after her own father and the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh to an apparently happy representative of Uganda's MoTIV Creations Limited at the prize-giving ceremony in Paris, her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay looked on with visible smiles on faces of both. That was indeed an extremely proud moment for Bangladesh's two most prominent daughters. That moment in the French capital that day which witnessed the spread of their father's great ideals beyond Bangladesh's national boundaries will remain a special moment forever in their life.



Reflecting on her father's invaluable contributions to the progress of Bangladesh at the ceremony, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the massive transformation of Bangladesh today from what it was during the early years of independence was all due to his "visionary leadership and legacy." She thanked UNESCO for its initiative to introduce the award after her late father's name and said it is "the most befitting tribute" to his memory. She acknowledged the help Bangladesh received from the international community over decades and said now it is time to give back by contributing to the socio-economic development and technological advancement of the global community.



Being a world leader, Bangabandhu always thought about the wellbeing of the entire humanity. In his historic speech at the 29th UN General Assembly on September 25 in 1974, he laid out his vision for a happy, peaceful, prosperous and an exploitation-free world. His proudly pronounced word after word in clear Bengali-- for the first time by a world leader at the UN --detailing his plan for a better world resounded through the imposing hall room of the General Assembly. Leaders from many countries of different continents sat upright to pay their full attention to the first ever speech of the newly emerged Asian leader at the United Nations as he stood tall in front of the microphone on the world's most prestigious podium facing them.



The UNESCO-Bangladesh award named after Bangabandhu is a fitting tribute to the man who led Bengalis to victory after victory and fathered a nation that has now transformed itself into a model for economic prosperity under the able leadership of his worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Wherever this award will go, it will carry with it the great vision of a great leader. For freedom-loving people anywhere in the world, be it political or economic, Bangabandhu has become an inspiration.

The writer is a Toronto-based

journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist



