Three murdered in three dists

Three people have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Naogaon, Jashore and Cumilla, in two days.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A man, who was injured in a clash between the supporters of two chairman candidates for the upcoming union parishad (UP) election in Manda Upazila of the district, has died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) early Thursday.

Deceased Imran Hossain Rana, 38, son of late Nasir Uddin, was a resident of Sreerampur Village under Ganeshpur Union in the upazila.

He breathed his last at RMCH at around 4am on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

The UP election is scheduled to be held on November 28 where Awami League (AL)-backed candidate Hanif Uddin Mandal and independent candidate Shafiqul Islam are nominated to contest for the chairman post.

It was learnt that the supporters of 'Boat' seal candidate suddenly attacked independent candidate's follower Mawlana Saiful Islam Shanto at the village in the evening of November 12.

Protesting the attack, Shafiqul along with his followers took position at Satihat Bus Stand at night. There a clash occurred between the two groups that left Shafiqul's follower Imran and seven others from both sides injured.

Regarding the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manda Police Station (PS) Shahinur Rahman said he heard about the death but no one lodged any complaint yet.

JASHORE: A local leader of Tanti League, a pro-Awami League body, was stabbed to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Abdur Rahman Kakon, 35, was the son of Abdul Hamid, a resident of Barandi Mollahpara area in the district town.

The deceased's mother Sufia Begum said some unidentified persons stabbed his son while he was standing at a tea stall in the area at around 10:30pm, which left Abdur Rahman seriously injured.

He was rushed to Jashore General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Kotwali Model PS OC Tajul Islam said the reason behind the killing is still sketchy.

However, a police hunt is going on to nab those involved in the killing, the OC added.

CUMILLA: A teenage boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a person in Kotwali Model PS area of the district on Wednesday morning over an altercation the duo had a couple of days back.

The deceased was identified as Md Hridoy, 18, son of Nur Mia of Songraish Village.

Police and local sources said that Hridoy had an altercation with Rajib, the accused, a few days back.

On Wednesday morning, Rajib followed Hridoy as he stepped out of his home and stabbed him multiple times, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Kotwali Model PS OC Anowarul Azim confirmed the incident, adding that details of the killing will be known after a proper investigation.