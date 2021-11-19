Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Two men have died in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Barguna, on Tuesday.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A man has died after falling from the roof of his house in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 55, son of late Rojob Ali, a resident of Uttarnaribari Moholla in the upazila.

Upazila Vice-Chairman Roksana Akhter said Saiful Islam was cooking on the roof of his house at around 12pm.

At one stage, he fell from the roof while he was washing fish, which left him critically injured.

Injured Saiful was rushed to Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Sanchita Rani declared her dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gurudaspur Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Matin confirmed the incident.

BARGUNA: A man has died as a palm tree fell on his head in Taltali Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Anser Khalifa, 55, was a resident of Laupara Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a palm tree fell on the head of Anser when he along with his son was cutting it at noon which caused him dead on the spot.

An unnatural death case has been filed with Taltali PS in this connection.

Taltali PS OC Kazi Shakhawat Hossain confirmed the incident.









