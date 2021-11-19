Video
Friday, 19 November, 2021
Countryside

4 electrocuted in three dists

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four people including a young girl have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Tangail and Kurigram, in four days.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A construction worker was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abu Bakr Siddique, 25, son of Saidul Islam, a resident of Rouha Village under Saltia Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Abu Bakr came in contact with a live electric wire while working in a construction site in Chandni Mor area at around 11am, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).
But, he died on the way to the MMCH.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Mohammad Faruque Ahmed confirmed the incident.
TANGAIL: A man and his son were electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Md Ainuddin, 65, a resident of Gosaijoair Village under Gharinda Union in the upazila, and his son auto-rickshaw driver Anwar Hossain, 33.
According to field sources, Anwar came in contact with a live electric wire while unplugging the battery-run auto-rickshaw from charging. Ainuddin was also electrocuted as he tried to save his son.
Locals rushed the duo to Tangail General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A young girl was electrocuted in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Salma Akhter, 20, was the daughter of Shahab Uddin, a resident of Char Martin area in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Salma came in contact with a live electric wire in the evening while she was working at home, which left her dead on the spot.


