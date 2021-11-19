Video
Home Countryside

Three killed, 24 injured in road mishaps in three dists

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have been killed and at least 24 others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Sirajganj and Barishal, in four days.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A man was killed and at least 24 others were injured in a road accident Kamalnagar Upazila of the district.
A man, who was injured in a road accident at Torabganj Bazar in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Gafur, 36, son of Abdul Hye, a resident of Char Mansa Village under Bhabaniganj Union in Sadar Upazila of the district. He was the driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw by profession.
At least 24 others were also injured in the accident.
Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus slipped to a footpath from Laxmipur-Ramgati Road in Torabganj Bazar area on Tuesday noon while it was heading to Laxmipur.
The bus hit hard a private car, an auto-rickshaw and some passengers there, leaving at least 25 people injured.
Of the injured, five were admitted to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex and three to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital in critical condition.
Following the deterioration of his condition, auto-rickshaw driver Abdul Gafur was shifted to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 9pm on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge of Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Mohammad Mosleh Uddin confirmed the incident.  
SIRAJGANJ: A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Hashem Ali, 45, son of Majem Ali, a resident of Dukhiyabari Village in the upazila.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Sirajganj Sadar PS Abdul Alim said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' hit an auto-rickshaw in Mirpur Kata Wapda Mor area in the morning, leaving its driver dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police could not seize the bus immediately, the ASI added.
BARISHAL: A woman was killed in a road accident in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Kahinur Begum, 55, wife of late Jahangir Sarder, a resident of Gerakul Moholla under Gournadi Municipality in the district.
Local sources said Kahinur went to Seral Natunhat Village in Agailjhara Upazila on Sunday after hearing the death news of her sister-in-law.
After the burial, Kahinur was returning home at night riding by an easy-bike.
At one stage, she fell on the road from the running easy-bike as her scarf entangled with a wheel of the vehicle, which left her critically injured.
Injured Kahinur was rushed to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex first, and later, shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.
Later, she was declared dead at SBMCH at around 11pm.


