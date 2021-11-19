Video
Home Countryside

Long-Cherished Payra Bridge Opens In Oct

Uncertain future haunting the displaced

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Ismail Hossain Negaban

Payra Bridge that opens in October.

BARISHAL, Nov 18: Delight and dejection prevail among the people on both banks of the Payra River at Lebukhali along Barishal-Patuakhali-Kuakata Highway after opening Payra Bridge last month.
The bridge was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the morning on October 24. The common people were joyous soon after the opening of the long-cherished bridge. Thousands of people watched the inauguration. The Prime Minister was connected with the virtual platform from Ganabhaban in Dhaka.
It was also connected with MP Md Shahjahan Mia, Barishal divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner of Patuakhali.
The 1,470 metre long bridge has been built at a cost of about Tk 1,500 crore. The toll collection system has been computerised.
With the opening of the bridge, ferry service in the Payra River at Lebukhali got suspended. Also about 1,000 business enterprises on both banks of the river became closed. The ferry station has been turned into silence after 42 years.  
The 38 kilometres long Barishal-Patuakhali link road was inaugurated by late President Ziaur Rahman in 1979. Then the Lebukhali ferry station was also opened. Over the years since then these business establishments grew up, involving at least 5,000 people of over 1,000 families. After opening the Payra Bridge, Sadness came down in the area. Most of them could not control pouring their tear.
Tea shopper Hanif Mia said, "I had to close my business of 40 years. There are over 1,000 victims  like me."
Earlier, these displaced traders and businessmen formed human chain and other programmes for several times in demand of rehabilitation. Then upazila nirbahi officer assured them of rehabilitation, But nothing was done for them.
Now uncertainty is looming large over them.


