Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:10 AM
Home Countryside

20 AL leaders expelled for declaring selves as rebel candidates

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondents

At least 20 local leaders of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) have been expelled from the party for declaring themselves as rebel candidates for the upcoming union parishad (UP) election in two districts- Kurigram and Bogura, in two days.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Three local leaders of AL have been expelled in Fulbari Upazila of the district for declaring themselves as rebel candidates for the upcoming UP polls.
The expelled leaders are Science and Technology Affairs Secretary of the upazila unit of AL Shariful Islam Sohel, member Khaibar Ali, and Kashipur Union AL General Secretary (GS) Moniruzzaman Manik.
The UP election is scheduled to be held on November 28.
A press release, signed by the upazila unit AL GS Nurul Huda Dulal, confirmed the matter on Tuesday.
The leaders were served a show-cause notice and repeatedly asked to withdraw from the election. But, they did not listen.
The upazila leaders also recommended to the AL central committee to take stern organisational actions against them for breaching the party discipline, the press release added.
BOGURA: Seventeen local leaders of AL have been expelled in Sadar, Shahjahanpur and Dhunat upazilas of the district for declaring themselves as rebel candidates for the upcoming UP polls.
Of the exempted leader, four are from Sadar while five from Shahjahanpur and the rest eight from Dhunat.
The UP election is scheduled to be held on November 28.
A press release, signed by the district unit AL President SM Majibar Rahman and GS Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, confirmed the matter on Monday night.
The leaders were served a show-cause notice and repeatedly asked to withdraw from the election. But, they did not listen, the press release said.
The district leaders also recommended to the AL central committee to take stern organisational actions against them for breaching the party discipline, the press release added.


