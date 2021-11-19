KUET student ‘kills self’ jumping in front of train

KHULNA, Nov 18: A student of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) reportedly killed himself by jumping in front of a train in Khanjahan Ali Police Station (PS) area in the city on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Subrata Kumer, 19, was a first year student of the Department of Architecture at KUET. He was the son of Chandra Kumer Pal, a resident of Falda Charpara Village in Bhuapur Upazila of Tangail District.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khanjahan Ali PS Prabir Kumer Biswas said Subrata jumped in front of the Khulna-bound train coming from Rajshahi in Mattamdanga area at noon. He died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

It was primarily assumed that he might have committed suicide out of frustration, the OC added.

Confirming the matter, KUET Vice-Chancellor Dr Kazi Sajjad Hossain said a team of teachers from the department was sent to the scene.







