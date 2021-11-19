Video
Dr Benazir Ahmed, inspector general of police, inaugurating the 15th founding anniversary programme of the BMP by releasing balloons on Barishal Police Lines Field on Wednesday as chief guest. BMP Commissioner Md Shahabuddin Khan presided over the programme. Barishal Divisional Commissioner Md Saiful Islam Badal, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Kabir Uddin Pramanik and Vice-Chancellor of Barishal University Dr Md Sadequl Arefin were also present on the occasion.    photo: observer


