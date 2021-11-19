Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Monkey brains help China military fight mountain wars’

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

COPENHAGEN, Nov 18: A Chinese professor at the University of Copenhagen conducted genetic research with the Chinese military without disclosing the connection, the university told Reuters, in the latest example of how China's pursuit of military-civilian technology is tapping into Western academia in the strategically sensitive area of biotechnology.
The professor, Guojie Zhang, is also employed by Shenzhen-based genomics giant BGI Group, which funds dozens of researchers at the university and has its European headquarters on the university's campus.
Zhang and a student he was supervising worked with a People's Liberation Army (PLA) laboratory on research exposing monkeys to extreme altitude to study their brains and develop new drugs to prevent brain damage - a priority the PLA has identified for Chinese troops operating on high plateau borders.
Zhang co-published that paper with a PLA major general in January 2020. At the time the study was published, the university was "not familiar with the fact that the paper also included authors from Chinese military research institutions," Niels Kroer, head of its biology department, told Reuters in an email.
Zhang confirmed that he did not inform the university of the link because the university didn't require researchers to report co-authors on scientific papers to it, which the university confirmed. BGI said the study with the PLA lab "was not carried out for military purposes" and brain research is a critical area for understanding human diseases. China's government science academy said the study had national defence and civilian benefits on the Tibetan plateau.
Concerns about China's fusion of military and civilian technology, and about universities transferring sensitive technology to China that could help its military, have grown in the United States in recent years. Washington agreed last month to work with the European Union on the issue under a new joint technology and trade council. A US Department of Defense report on China's military power this month flagged concern over Beijing using biotechnology to enhance its soldiers' performance.
The Danish incident, reported here for the first time, shows how China's pursuit of biotechnology with a military use has also become an issue for universities in Europe. Copenhagen university and two large Danish foundations who funded some of Zhang's work said they discovered China's military was involved.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Monkey brains help China military fight mountain wars’
Poland detains 100 migrants, G7 urges Belarus to end crisis
A Palestinian protester clashes with Israeli settlers and security forces
Pakistan law allows chemical castration of serial rapists
ASEAN objects as China lobbies for Myanmar
Taiwan deploys F-16s amid China threat
Russia test fires Zircon hypersonic missile
Make Bitcoin safe


Latest News
ADB approves $150m for small enterprises in Bangladesh
Russia successfully test fires Zircon hypersonic missile
DNCC constructs 63 public toilets for city dwellers: Atiqul
National football team return home
Truck helper killed in city road accident
Mahmudullah seeking good start to gain momentum
Varsity student's body recovered in Dinajpur
UN resolution on Rohingyas carries political value: Momen
Low over Bay intensifies into depression
'Legal action if extra bus fare taken from passengers'
Most Read News
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
Did COP 26 in Glasgow change the reality?
Exploiting the potential of agro-tourism to boost rural economies
Disgruntled leaders and activists of Narayanganj Metropolitan unit Juba Dal
PBI finds no evidence of torture on cartoonist Kishore
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
1 more dies, 103 infected with dengue
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
Whether Khaleda could show generosity like PM, asks Hasan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft