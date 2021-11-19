Video
Poland detains 100 migrants, G7 urges Belarus to end crisis

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

SOKOLKA, Nov 18: The Polish army detained dozens of migrants who crossed the Belarus border and accused Belarusian special forces of masterminding the operation, as G7 foreign ministers on Thursday urged Minsk to end the migrant crisis.
Thousands of people, mainly from the Middle East, are camped out or staying close to the Poland-Belarus border in dire conditions and desperate to cross into the European Union, in a crisis that began over the summer.
The EU says Belarus engineered the crisis in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over.
"We call on the regime to cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign," the EU and foreign ministers of the G7 global powers said.
"We are united in our solidarity with Poland, as well as Lithuania and Latvia, who have been targeted by this provocative use of irregular migration as a hybrid tactic."
Belarus has said it wants to de-escalate the crisis and is facilitating a voluntary repatriation flight to Iraq that is due to take off later on Thursday with up to 300 people on board.
In the latest border incident, the Polish defence ministry said that Belarusian forces had first carried out reconnaissance and "most likely" damaged the barbed wire fence along the border.    -AFP


