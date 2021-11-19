Video
Taiwan deploys F-16s amid China threat

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

CHIAYI CITY, Nov 18: Taiwan held a ceremony on Thursday to commission the first squadron of its most advanced F-16 fighter, a US-made jet that will strengthen the island's defences against threats by China. President Tsai Ing-wen oversaw the ceremony at an air base in the southern city of Chiayi alongside Sandra Oudkirk, Washington's de facto ambassador to Taiwan.
The F-16V is an upgraded and much more sophisticated version of Taiwan's other ageing F-16 fighters which date back to the 1990s. The island also has French-made Mirage jets and its own indigenous warplane. A fourth-generation multi-role fighter, the F-16V boasts more advanced radar systems as well as more sophisticated weaponry, navigation and electronic warfare systems.
It is however less advanced than fifth-generation fighters like China's J-20, Russia's Su-57 as well as the US-made F-22 and F-35 warplanes. Taiwan is in the middle of upgrading 141 older F-16s to make them the V version and has also ordered 66 new F-16Vs.
The deployment of the first squadron comes at a time of soaring tensions between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan's fate. The self-ruled democracy of 23 million is claimed by Beijing which has vowed to one day take the island, by force if needs.
The ceremony prompted a fiery response from Beijing at a press briefing, with an official saying "China opposes any official contact between the US and Taiwan". Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged the United States not to send "wrong signals to separatist forces".    -AFP


