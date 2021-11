Banking Event

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Deputy Managing Director Md. Shamsul Hoque inaugurating its 96th sub branch at Uttarkhan in Dhaka recently through virtual platform. Abdul Hannan Khan, Company Secretary, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Division, Saif Al-Amin, Head of BC and GB, Manager of Dakkhin Khan branch, In-charge of the sub-branch and other local dignitaries also attended the programme.